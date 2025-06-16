2027 Athlete Greydon Howell is Climbing the Pokes’ Recruiting Ladder
The name Greydon Howell should be on every Oklahoma State football fan's radar. With 2027 prep athletes officially on the clock, the Pokes quickly showed how important it would be to land Howell. The dual-threat quarterback from Broken Bow has shown his skill as the signal caller, but he recently showed the Pokes what he had at receiver.
Howell took part in the recent Oklahoma State receiver camp where he showed blazing speed and a tremendous route running ability. He has 4.5 speed and and a 400M State Championship to show for it. He ran flawless routes at the camp and showed what kind of weapon he could be at the slot receiver position. Howell could be the second coming of Brennan Presley.
Many collegiate programs have jumped on the G4 train very early. He currently holds offers from the University of Texas-San Antonio, Tulsa, Stanford, Southern Methodist, Miami, Auburn and Oklahoma State. The most impressive part of Howell's recruitment is where he is being recruited. He currently has DI offers at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, defensive back and athlete.
Following his recent conversation with the Cowboys, Howell sit down with OK State on SI to talk about Stillwater and his rising recruitment.
2027s are officially on the clock. What has the last 24 hours looked like for in the aspect of recruiting?
"There hasn’t been a big change in recruitment just yet, but the main thing has been schools sending graphics and messaging me."
You have made a handful of early trips to Stillwater over the past few months. What is it about the program that keeps you coming back for more?
"Every time I’m up there it’s always something new."
The rumors have surfaced that the Pokes may have reached out? Can you give us a hint as to what was said in the conversation?
"We’ve just talked about how me and my family liked being up there. They also said, ‘I can keep looking, but I’ve already found home.'"
You showed just how special of an athlete you could be at the recent Cowboy receiver camp. How has the Cowboy coaching staff kept you engaged when it comes to a possible position move?
"I love the coaching staff a lot. I like how it’s mostly alumni on that staff and that shows it’s more than just a football team... it’s a family."
You are a small town kid with tremendous family values. How important is it to be able to play college football at a school where family and friends are within a reasonable distance?
"It’s important but it’s also not too important. Meaning I'd love to see my family on game days but I'll understand if I go somewhere to far then I’ll be able to handle them not being at every home game."