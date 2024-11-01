3 Arizona State Players to Watch Against Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State could have its hands full on Saturday as it continues to search for a Big 12 win.
On Saturday, OSU will host Arizona State on homecoming at Boone Pickens Stadium. Preparing to wear an all-black look under the lights, OSU is hoping to earn its first win since mid-September.
Last week, the Cowboys’ rush defense failed to do anything against Baylor, allowing 343 yards on the ground in a 38-28 loss. With Arizona State coming off a bye week, the Sun Devils could do more of the same to a depleted OSU defense.
Three Sun Devils to watch against OSU:
RB Cam Skattebo
Considering what Baylor’s rushing attack did to the Cowboys last week, Skattebo could have a big day in Stillwater. Skattebo is a physical and elusive rusher that will be difficult for OSU’s shorthanded defense to handle.
This season, Skattebo has been instrumental to the Sun Devils’ surprise success. With 848 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground this season, he will be the key to getting the Sun Devils to bowl eligibility on Saturday.
DB Myles Rowser
This season, Rowser has been among the best in the Big 12 defensively. He is among the top 10 in total tackles in the conference with 59 and leads the conference in assisted tackles with 34.
Along with his ability to stop ball carriers, Rowser has been among the best in the Sun Devils' secondary, defending five passes this season.
WR Jordan Tyson
Accounting for over a third of Arizona State’s passing offense this season, Tyson has been the top target downfield. With starting quarterback Sam Leavitt back in action this weekend, Tyson could be in for a big game.
Through seven games, Tyson has 477 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Coming off of a 108-yard performance in his last game against Cincinnati, he has been a force for Arizona State in Big 12 play this season.
