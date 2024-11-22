3 Betting Locks for Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech
Oklahoma State hasn’t won in over two months and has a chance to change that on Saturday.
OSU will host Texas Tech this weekend on Senior Day as it attempts to win its first conference game this season. With an 0-7 record against Big 12 teams this year, OSU is having its worst season in at least two decades.
The Cowboys are also looking to avoid a losing record in Boone Pickens Stadium, needing a win against the Red Raiders to finish 3-3 in Stillwater. OSU has struggled to have any success this year, but the season isn’t over, and there are still games to be played.
Three betting locks for Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech:
Texas Tech Over 35.5 points
The Red Raiders haven’t scored 36 or more points in any of their past five games. The Cowboys have allowed at least 36 points in each of their past six games. One of those streaks will end on Saturday, and the Cowboys’ defense seems to be unable to stop anything.
While Texas Tech’s offense hasn’t always looked perfect this season, sometimes all it takes is a game against Bryan Nardo’s defense to look like one of the best.
Tahj Brooks Over 134.5 rushing yards
This might be the easiest lock of the season. Almost any number for Brooks seems like an easy over unless Texas Tech puts the game out of reach too quickly,
Brooks has gained at least 100 yards in every game this season, and OSU allows 240.8 yards per game on the ground. The Cowboys’ defense will have no answer for one of the best in college football, and Brooks should have an opportunity to have one of the best games of his career in Stillwater.
Alan Bowman Under 242.5 passing yards
Throughout conference play, Bowman has hit 200 passing yards only twice, including just once in his past five games. Considering the lack of consistency from Bowman throughout this season, he might be on a short leash on Saturday.
With Maealiuaki Smith looking like a promising young player, Bowman might not get to play the entire game. If Bowman looks bad and/or the game gets out of hand, Smith could take over earlier than he has in the past two games.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.