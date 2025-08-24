3 Bold Predictions for Oklahoma State's 2025 Season
Oklahoma State’s 2025 season is just around the corner, and there are no shortage of outcomes for Mike Gundy’s 21st year as head coach.
After going 3-9 last year, the Cowboys are ready to finally put that performance behind them. Considering there are so many new faces on the coaching staff and roster, there shouldn’t be much lingering from last season, effectively giving OSU a fresh slate.
Although expectations aren’t exactly high in Stillwater, there is plenty of excitement surrounding the program with a potential bounce-back season on the horizon.
Bold predictions for Oklahoma State’s 2025 season:
Running back battle will be more interesting than quarterback battle
The Cowboys have plenty of positions to watch this fall, but the quarterback battle between Zane Flores and Hauss Hejny has stolen the spotlight. However, the battle to be OSU’s lead running back could become far more interesting.
Considering the Cowboys will likely have a quarterback situation figured out by the start of Big 12 play, even if that means a two-quarterback system. Meanwhile, running back could be far more interesting and take longer to figure out.
While Freddie Brock might be the favorite coming in, anyone from Rodney Fields Jr. to Kalib Hicks could easily break through and take over as OSU’s main guy, similarly to Ollie Gordon breaking out in 2023 after Michigan State transfer Elijah Collins started the year as the lead back.
OSU will clinch a bowl game before November
After winning only three games last season, the Cowboys’ overall goal is to make it back to the postseason, but they might be able to accomplish that in just a couple of months. Assuming OSU goes 2-1 in nonconference play, it would need another four wins in five tries to clinch before November.
Still, that could certainly be on the table. In those five Big 12 meetings, OSU hosts Baylor, Houston and Cincinnati and faces road games at Arizona and Texas Tech. While FanDuel currently gives OSU the second-worst odds to win the conference, Arizona, Houston and Cincinnati also fall outside of the top 10.
With the assumption that OSU can win its games against other low-expectation teams, it would only need to either beat Baylor at home in the conference opener or get a signature road win against a highly touted but unproven Texas Tech squad.
Oklahoma State will finish the season ranked
Going off the assumption that the previous prediction comes true, OSU would be 6-2 going into its final four regular season games against Kansas, Kansas State, UCF and Iowa State. While at least two of those teams are expected to be Big 12 contenders, the Wildcats and Cyclones both come to Stillwater.
With the idea that OSU could split its final four games and perhaps win a bowl game, a season in the nine-win range should be enough to crack the postseason top 25.