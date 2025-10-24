3 Cowboys Who Must Step Up Against Texas Tech
The Oklahoma State Cowboys are gearing up for their second ranked opponent in a row, as they travel to Lubbock, Texas, to play Texas Tech this week. The Cowboys come into this matchup 1-6 and a whopping 37.5-point underdog. The Cowboys might finally be in for a little bit of good news, as quarterback Zane Flores was taken off the injury list this week.
OSU will need all the help it can get this week as No.14 Texas Tech comes into this matchup 6-1 and is looking for a bounce-back performance after its loss to Arizona State last week. The Red Raiders will start their backup quarterback, Will Hammond, as Behren Morton is still not 100%. Morton is activated, though in case the Red Raiders choose to use him.
While on a six-game losing streak with nothing more to lose, the Cowboys are looking to shock the world and take down a ranked opponent on the road. To do so, multiple players will have to step up and have their best games of the season.
Three players that need to step up for the Cowboys.
Gavin Freeman
The key to Arizona State beating Texas Tech last week was its receivers. Texas Tech allowed two receivers to have over 100 yards and allowed 28 catches in the game.
Freeman leads Oklahoma State in receiving yards, but has yet to have a breakout game. The most yards he’s had in a game was 59 against Houston, and he only has two touchdown receptions on the year. The Cowboys will need Freeman to have his best performance of the year, and for him to take advantage of opportunities against the Red Raider secondary.
Parker Robertson
With Hammond only making his second start, Robertson and the Oklahoma State secondary will have to take every opportunity they can to capitalize on his mistakes. Robertson is third on the Cowboys’ squad in tackles with 41 and has one interception on the year as well.
Robertson has emerged as the leader of the secondary and has slowly helped them to improve. The Cowboys still have a reputation for giving up a lot of passing yards, but playing a freshman quarterback could be what they need to turn that narrative around.
The offensive line
The Texas Tech defense presents a big challenge this week for the Cowboys. The Red Raiders have 23 sacks this season and have 198 sack yards to go along with it. Texas Tech linebacker David Bailey leads the nation in sacks with 10.5 and will have to be the offensive line’s biggest priority on Saturday.
The offensive line will also have to clear lanes for the OSU running game. With Rodney Fields Jr. questionable this weekend, a boost from the line will be a must, whether he ends up playing or another running back fills his role.