3 Games To Circle Next Season For Cowboy Football

Every day passed is another day closer to Cowboy football taking the field again.

With the size of the transfer class that has come into Stillwater, the 2026 season is one of the most anticipated seasons in recent years. Especially with it coming off the heels of two back-to-back seasons with no conference wins.

The revamped Pokes squad will be looking to make a name for itself, but will face some tough opponents along the way. While every game is important, there are some games that mean more to the Cowboys for different circumstances.

Here are three games to circle on your calendar for next year's football season.

Tulsa Golden Hurricanes, Sep 5.

Not only is this the opening game of the season for Cowboy football, but this is set to be a revenge game. The Cowboys lost to Tulsa last season for the first time since 1998, and for the first time at home since 1951.

Now, the Pokes will have a chance to take down the Golden Hurricanes in Tulsa to open their season right. This will be the first chance to see the new OSU team in action, which only builds the hype of this rivalry.

Oregon Ducks, Sep 12.

The Cowboys' home opener is against one of the best teams in the nation, in Oregon. The Ducks made it all the way to the semifinals of the College Football Playoff last year before losing to the eventual champion, Indiana. The Cowboys got a glimpse of Oregon’s run last year, as the Ducks handed OSU its worst loss of the season, beating the Cowboys 69-3.

The bout this season will be a good early-season test for Oklahoma State, and will let them know how prepared they are to truly compete. The Pokes aren’t expected to win, but they have the opportunity to shock the world in Week 2.

Texas Tech Red Raiders, Nov 14

The Cowboys will take on the defending conference champions in their third-to-last game of the year. Hopefully, at this point in the season, the Pokes are still in the hunt for the title themselves and could put themselves into position with a win over the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech was a College Football Playoff participant last season, grabbing the four seed. The Pokes didn’t score a point against the Red Raiders last season, losing 42-0. However, 2026 is a new year, and the Pokes will be looking to gain one of their best wins of the season at home against Texas Tech.