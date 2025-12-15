Cowboys Eyeing Familiar Face: Julian Wilson Emerges as Target for CB Coach

As new Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris pieces together his first staff in Cowboy Country, sources indicate North Texas defensive backs coach Julian Wilson is a strong candidate to join the program as cornerbacks coach. The move would reunite Wilson with Morris and incoming defensive coordinator Skyler Cassity, bringing an Oklahoma native with playing roots across the Red River back to the state to bolster a secondary in need of a rebuild.

His coaching journey began as a graduate assistant at Texas Tech (2020-21), working closely with the secondary under then-defensive coordinator Keith Patterson. Wilson helped develop All-Big 12 corner Zech McPhearson, a fourth-round NFL draft pick. He earned his first on-field position job at Abilene Christian (2022-23), coaching defensive backs, where his unit ranked high in interceptions nationally in the FCS. A one-year stop at Sam Houston followed in 2024 before Morris hired him at North Texas in December 2024, where Wilson worked alongside Cassity in elevating the Mean Green defense to fourth in the American Athletic Conference.

Next up for the #OkState coaching staff: DB coach Julian Wilson.



Personally excited for Julian. I covered him when he played for the #Sooners and still remember his 100-yard INT return against Tennessee. https://t.co/yLpADgrUTb — Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) December 15, 2025

The connection runs deep: Wilson and Cassity share history from overlapping stops, and both were part of Morris' staff in Denton this past season. With OSU's secondary struggling mightily in recent years – ranking near the bottom of the Big 12 in pass defense – Morris appears poised to raid his former program for trusted lieutenants. Bringing in Wilson would add in-state ties, strong recruiting potential in the talent-rich Oklahoma and Texas corridors, and proven player development at the corner position.

While no official announcement has come, industry insiders view Wilson as a near-lock to follow Morris and Cassity to Stillwater, potentially rounding out a defensive staff heavy on continuity from North Texas. The Cowboys' secondary has seen heavy portal attrition, leaving holes at corner that demand immediate attention ahead of spring ball.

TURNOVER TUESDAY for the #️⃣2️⃣ team in the country in forced turnovers!#GMG🦅 pic.twitter.com/PR70rQa8RQ — UNT Football (@MeanGreenFB) September 30, 2025

Morris, fresh off leading North Texas to its best season in program history, wasted no time signaling aggressive staff building. Retaining some analysts while overhauling position coaches, the potential addition of Wilson fits the mold: young, energetic, relationally strong and scheme-familiar.

For Cowboy fans hungry for a turnaround after back-to-back dismal seasons, landing a coach like Wilson – with Oklahoma bloodlines and rising-star credentials – offers optimism. The secondary could get a major infusion of technique, toughness and local flavor. As the staff takes shape, all eyes remain on Stillwater, where the Eric Morris era is assembling pieces for a quick ascent back up the Big 12 standings.