3 Intriguing Betting Lines for Oklahoma State vs. Houston
Oklahoma State might not be expected to get a win on Saturday, but there could still be some interesting things to watch.
As OSU looks to avoid another loss on Saturday against Houston, there will be plenty of intriguing lines to watch on the betting market. Considering OSU could be well on its way to 11 losses, these lines could end up being more interesting to watch than the game itself.
Three intriguing betting lines for Oklahoma State-Houston:
Oklahoma State 1Q +3.5
The last time the Cowboys were in Stillwater, they were playing the first game since firing Mike Gundy and had a generally encouraging start offensively. While there probably won’t be the same type of juice that the Cowboys had in that contest, a new starting quarterback could at least give the Pokes a spark.
Considering Houston’s offense hasn’t been all that impressive this season, there’s also a chance that the Cougars could get out to a slow start and give OSU a chance to stay roughly even through the first quarter. Of course, all it would take is another rough Cowboy offensive quarter and a touchdown for the Cougars to give Houston the cover.
Houston Win With Shutout +1400
The Cowboys have mercifully avoided being shut out in every game this season. However, their defense is thinner and won’t be doing the offense with a wide receiver at quarterback any favors.
Seeing a 0 on the scoreboard for a large chunk of the afternoon would be far from surprising for OSU. While the Cougars’ offense hasn’t been explosive this season and might put the Houston defense in some tough spots, the Cowboys haven’t always been able to take advantage of good field position.
In games against Oregon, Tulsa and Arizona, OSU combined to score one offensive touchdown, with a late pick-six against Arizona last week saving the Pokes from their second touchdown-less game. In all likelihood, OSU will see the scoreboard move at least once, but this line is just interesting enough to watch.
Oklahoma State to Score in Both Halves -250
Outside of being shut out in the second half against Oregon, the Pokes have put at least three points on the board in every half this season. Considering Houston’s defense has been quite solid, the Pokes will need to find creative ways to get on the board this weekend.
After narrowly avoiding a second-half shutout with a pick-six at Arizona last week, this line will certainly be something to keep an eye on.
