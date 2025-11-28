3 Intriguing Betting Lines for Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State
Oklahoma State has one last chance to get into the win column this season.
The Cowboys are looking for their first Big 12 win since 2023 against Iowa State on Saturday. While there will be plenty of interesting storylines to follow on the field, there will be some interesting things to follow on the betting side as well.
Intriguing betting lines for OSU vs. Iowa State:
Oklahoma State +3.5 1Q
The Cowboys have had a solid stretch of good starts recently and would love to continue that success into their final matchup of the season. While the Cyclones are two-touchdown favorites overall, the Pokes have shown they can compete throughout a contest, particularly in the opening 15 minutes.
For the Cowboys to get a win in their final Big 12 contest of the season, they will likely need to have a nice start on senior day. While a 3.5-point line here could go in the Cyclones’ favor simply by keeping OSU out of the end zone, there’s also a chance that Clint Bowen’s defense stifles Iowa State to begin the game.
Any team to score 30+ points (-170)
While the Cyclones are coming off a 38-14 win against a struggling Kansas squad, that matchup was the first time since their first loss on Oct. 4 that they managed to hit the 30-point mark. Considering the Cowboys’ defense has toughened up since its early November bye week, there’s a real chance that Iowa State won’t be hitting that mark on Saturday.
Add in the fact that the Cowboys’ season-high is still only 27 points, and there isn’t much hope that a Zane Flores-led offense is going to eclipse that mark either. Of course, all it would take is one outlier performance in one direction for one team to reach the 30-point threshold.
Iowa State to win from behind (+160)
Perhaps the most intriguing line on the board, the Cyclones’ chances of getting a come-from-behind win might be quite high as long as the script of this game follows some other recent Cowboy matchups. In each of the past three games, OSU has held a lead before allowing the other team to catch up and win. Although the Pokes’ lead reached 14-0 going into the second half at UCF last week, the Pokes never held a two-possession lead in either of their other two contests.
All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.