3 Intriguing Betting Lines for Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State
Oklahoma State could make things interesting this weekend.
On Saturday, OSU will be back in Boone Pickens Stadium for the first time in nearly a month to host Kansas State. While the Cowboys are again heavy underdogs, that doesn’t mean things won’t be interesting on Saturday.
Three intriguing betting lines for OSU-Kansas State:
Oklahoma State Over/Under 14.5 Points
The Cowboys have been one of the most interesting teams in college football this season for all the wrong reasons, and their quarterback situation has been front and center of those discussions. After wide receiver Sam Jackson V filled in for a few weeks, the Cowboys got Zane Flores back on the field against Kansas, and he led the Cowboys to a 21-point performance on the road, throwing a couple of touchdowns in the process.
Now back at home after a bye week, Flores and the offense might be ready to make this an easy over hit. However, with how bad OSU’s offense has been at various points throughout the year, a 15-point game is far from guaranteed.
Any team to score 30+ (-370)
The Cowboys have been in their fair share of high-scoring affairs this season. Of course, that’s only because they’ve been the ones giving up the points.
Along with a 69-point performance by Oregon, the Cowboys have allowed at least 38 points in every Big 12 game this season. While OSU hasn’t scored more than 27 points, the Cowboy defense has allowed 30 or more in all but two games, both coming in nonconference play.
Oklahoma State 1Q ML (+240)
So far this season, any time the Cowboys have found success offensively, it has almost always been in the opening minutes of a game. While the Pokes have rarely found themselves ahead at the end of 15 minutes this season, they did just that against Kansas a couple of weeks ago in their most recent contest.
If the Cowboys can script a solid drive to begin the game and get a bit of an early boost from their bye week, it wouldn’t be far-fetched to see OSU ahead, even if only by a point, after one quarter. On the other hand, it would also be easy to believe that the Cowboys are trailing as a 20-point underdog after the first.
All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
