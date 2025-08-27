3 Intriguing Betting Lines for Oklahoma State's Opener Against UT Martin
Oklahoma State is set for one of the most interesting seasons in recent memory, and there are plenty of things to watch ahead of kickoff.
Going into OSU’s season opener, there will be plenty of eyes on all of the new faces in Stillwater. From a new coaching staff to a massive transfer portal class, the Cowboys have an abundance of newcomers looking to make an impact in game one.
While it won’t always come easy for the Pokes as they look to start strong in 2025, finding ways to overcome the disastrous 3-9 season from a year ago will be critical to getting the program back on the right track.
Intriguing lines for Oklahoma State’s season opener:
Over/Under 55.5 points
The Cowboys and Skyhawks will be in for an interesting battle on Thursday night. Considering the Cowboys’ quarterback situation is still up in the air, there might not be a high-scoring affair in game one.
The last time OSU had multiple quarterbacks playing in the opener was in 2023, when it narrowly beat Central Arkansas 27-13. While there have been plenty of changes since that game, the idea that OSU’s offense will be a well-oiled machine to begin the season could make the under an easy hit. Of course, with the Cowboys potentially looking to get back to their old ways, there’s a chance the program gets out plenty of frustration on the scoreboard against an FCS squad.
Oklahoma State -6.5 (1Q)
The Cowboys could be in for an interesting start to the season. While the idea is that the Pokes will come out with some fire and look to deliver to the fans early, they’ll be playing a UT Martin team looking to at least deliver the first punch and stay in the fight.
Leading by a touchdown after a quarter would look quite normal for a matchup like this, but considering OSU could have some first-game jitters or some early chemistry issues, there’s no guarantee that OSU will be dominating the scoreboard through 15 minutes.
2.5 Total Field Goals Made
Considering this game could get out of hand early or stay a tense battle throughout, there are no shortage of potential outcomes, including how each team gets its points. With both teams trotting out new starting quarterbacks, there’s a chance that drives stall and lead to the field goal units getting some extra run.
Of course, that doesn’t necessarily mean that either side will be guaranteed to hit the field goals they attempt. Still, this could easily be a line that is sweated out until the final moments or something that cashes with ease before halftime.
All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
