3 Kansas Players to Watch Against Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State will have to watch out for some stars on the other side this weekend.
On Saturday, OSU will kick off another Big 12 road game, this time at Kansas. With the Jayhawks looking to inch closer to bowl eligibility, this game could be yet another tough one for the Cowboys.
While OSU is hoping to build on some of its improvements in recent weeks, it won’t be easy to get things done against a hungry Jayhawk squad.
Three Jayhawks to watch against Oklahoma State:
QB Jalon Daniels
When Kansas suddenly came onto the scene in 2022, Daniels was leading the way and making all of the headlines for the Jayhawks. While injuries have derailed some of his recent years, he has been on the field in every game this season and will be critical to Kansas’ attack against the Cowboys.
This season, Daniels has 1,881 yards, 18 touchdowns and three interceptions. Considering he rarely throws picks, it could be a rough day for the OSU secondary, as Daniels has improved mightily in that area since last season.
Meanwhile, with 82 carries for 243 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, OSU won’t be off the hook in that area, even though he’s become a much better passer.
WR Emmanuel Henderson
Considering how great Daniels has been through the air this season, it’s no surprise that he has some studs at receiver to throw to, and Henderson is the leader in that area. Leading the Jayhawks in receiving this season, Henderson has racked up 34 catches for 554 yards and four touchdowns.
Averaging nearly 70 receiving yards per game, Henderson has been a force for the Jayhawks in most matchups this season. After struggling to see the field at Alabama, Henderson has been able to showcase his talents throughout this season in Lawrence, and with a 214-yard game already this season, OSU will need to be on high alert.
LB Trey Lathan
The anchor of the Kansas defense, Lathan has been a menace to opposing offenses throughout this season. Considering OSU’s quarterback situation is still uncertain, Lathan might be the latest defensive star to have a big day against the Cowboys.
This season, Lathan leads the Jayhawks with 54 tackles, while also adding six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, an interception, three pass breakups and a fumble recovery. As such a dynamic defensive player, the Cowboys will need to do everything they can to limit his effectiveness.