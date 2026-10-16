3 Matchups That Will Decide Oklahoma State’s Week 7 Game Against Houston

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are preparing for their biggest game of the season since they upset the Oregon Ducks in Week 2.

The No. 18 Cowboys (4-1, 2-0 in Big 12) will face the No. 20 Cougars (5-1, 2-1) at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday on Fox. The teams faced each other last year in Stillwater and Houston won, 39-17. Back then, the teams were going in completely different directions.

Now? Both teams are considered Big 12 contenders, and their game should be the best game of the weekend between Big 12 teams.

Here are three matchups that will decide the game for the Cowboys on Saturday.

Oklahoma State QB Drew Mestemaker vs. Houston QB Conner Weigman

OSU quarterback Drew Mestemaker. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No, the quarterbacks don’t face each other directly. But this is one of the biggest positional matchups in the game. Whoever plays better means their team probably wins.

Mestemaker is a walking billboard for the NFL Draft these days. The redshirt junior enters the game with 1,575 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. He threw for 304 yards and two scores against UCF on Saturday and played his first turnover-free game of the season. He’s a stealthy good runner and while the Cowboys won’t use him in designed runs, he can extend plays with his feet.

The Cougars will use Weigman on run plays, especially close to the end zone. He’s rushed 48 times for 177 yards and six touchdowns. His work in the passing game has been exceptional. He has 1,428 yards for 15 touchdowns and an interception. When it comes to turnovers, he’s been more efficient than Mestemaker.

It’s the best quarterback matchup for Cowboys fans since Week 2 against Oregon.

Oklahoma State IOL vs. Houston IDL

Oklahoma State Cowboys offensive lineman Johnny Dickson III. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The injury to Houston interior defensive lineman De’Marion Thomas, who has already been ruled out, is an important one to the Cougars. Thomas had 14 tackles before the injury and he’s a big reason why the Cougars have been a quality run stopping unit, ranked fourth in the country allowing 74 yards per game.

Without Thomas, Myles Parker should be the starter at nose tackle. Parker has eight tackles and a half-sack this season. Parker will pair with Khalil Laufau inside to try and slow down the Cowboys’ run game. They’ll match up with center Tyler Mercer, left guard Johnny Dickson III, the presumed starter after missing last week, and right guard Joseph Hanson.

Here’s why this matchup matters. UCF did a good job of slowing down the Cowboys’ outside zone run game, which forced the Cowboys to take the run game inside. It was eventually effective, but it took time. Oklahoma State would rather go outside. But if Houston learned something from that film last week and can set the edge, OSU’s interior trio has to win that battle.

Oklahoma State LBs vs. Houston TE Patrick Overmyer

Houston Cougars tight end Patrick Overmyer. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s hard to say which Cowboys linebacker will draw Patrick Overmyer in coverage. Oklahoma State could use one of their safeties to help. But one thing is clear — the Cowboys must have an answer for Patrick Overmyer.

The former UTSA tight end has transformed how Houston throws the ball over the middle from a season ago. He leads the Cougars with 33 catches for 400 yards and six touchdowns. He caught four touchdowns last weekend against Kansas State. He’s emerged as Houston’s top red zone target.

A linebacker usually draws coverage against a tight end, especially on inside routes. According to Pro Football Focus, Ethan Wesloski is the Cowboys’ best coverage linebacker with a grade of 73.5. When it comes to safety help, Quinton Hammonds is the likely selection with a PFF grade of 72.2.

But, more often, it’s going to come down to Wesloski and the Cowboys’ other linebackers and whether they can slow down Overmyer.