Three Matchups That Will Decide Georgia vs. Alabama, Plus 10 Other Can’t Miss Games in Week 6

The second week of October brings forth games like the Red River Rivalry between Texas and Oklahoma and a White Out at Penn State with USC coming to town—both staples of any great college football season. And though those matchups may have slightly lost their luster, there’s still a marquee SEC matchup on the schedule.

That game will take place in Tuscaloosa, Ala., as Georgia arrives for its first real litmus test of the 2026 season. Though questions linger about the viability of playing the game with the threat of Tropical Storm Isaias bearing down on the area, we’ll use this week’s watchability guide to break down the on-field matchups and metrics that could decide the game between two longtime rivals.

Since that game isn’t until Saturday evening, and there’s plenty to watch throughout the weekend, starting on Friday night, we’ll also have details on 10 other excellent matchups to watch.

No. 2 Georgia (5–0) at No. 6 Alabama (5–0)

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Matchup No. 1: Georgia’s Injury-Ridden Running Back Room vs. Alabama’s Run Defense

The Bulldogs announced the unfortunate news that Chauncey Bowens, who leads the team in carries, is out for the trip to Tuscaloosa, but if there’s one program that’s potentially built to withstand losing one of its top backs, it’s Georgia. Part of the benefit of beating up on teams through the first five games has been that the Dawgs have five different players with 20 or more carries and the four other than Bowens are all averaging more than six yards per carry. Nate Frazier wasn’t listed on the injury report after missing the Oklahoma game and playing sparingly against Vanderbilt, which bodes well, and guys like Bo Walker and Dwight Phillips Jr. should be able to step up to form a fearsome committee. Every play from the running back room and the offensive line will need to be engaged against Alabama’s defensive front, which looks revitalized in 2026. The Tide are allowing just 3.38 yards per carry and have sensational defensive lineman in Devan Thompkins, Terrance Green and London Simmons, who have combined for 10.5 tackles for loss through five games.

Matchup No. 2: Alabama’s Consistency on Third-Down Defense

If there’s one area where the Alabama defense has struggled so far this year, it’s been consistently getting off the field on third down. Some numbers, game-to-game, for the Tide defense on third down:

Vs. East Carolina: 0-for-9 third-down conversions allowed

At Kentucky: 1-for-14

Vs. Florida State: 8-for-15

Vs. South Carolina: 3-for-14

At Mississippi State: 7-for-17

Not shockingly, the game against the Seminoles got tense and Mississippi State kept the score close through the first half as a result of Alabama failing to get off the field. Gunner Stockton looks more than capable this year of delivering throws on third down and Georgia doesn’t tend to fall behind the sticks, which will make this a tall task for the Tide defense. Last year against the Bulldogs, the unit had great success during the regular season, holding Georgia to just 2-for-8 on third down and ultimately winning a close game. In the rematch in the SEC championship game, the Dawgs went 6-for-16 as part of a 28–7 rout of Alabama.

Matchup No. 3: Keelon Russell in the Red Zone vs. Georgia’s Defensive Front

Both of these teams enter the game ranking among the best offenses in the country, but what Alabama has been able to do, particularly in the red zone, is on another level. They’ve scored 22 touchdowns in 26 trips, ranking second in red-zone touchdowns among FBS teams (behind Georgia), and Russell is a major reason for that. He hasn’t had to use his legs often, but his threat as a runner, as shown by his 57-yard breakout touchdown against Florida State, makes defending on a short field against the Tide difficult. Georgia, on the other hand, hardly lets anyone into the red zone, yielding just 11 trips so far, the majority of which have come in the second half of blowouts. The Bulldogs also have a group of athletic linebackers, like Raylen Wilson, Chris Cole and Justin Williams that should be able to better track down Russell than any of Alabama's previous opponents.

No. 8 BYU (4–0) at Iowa State (3–2)

Friday, 10:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

The Cyclones seemed to unlock something offensively against West Virginia last week, scoring 45 points and winning a back-and-forth shootout. That something was involving running back Aiden Flora in as many ways as possible on a day that saw him rush for 212 yards and score five touchdowns, three rushing and two passing. He’ll meet far more resistance against the BYU front, which has been a top 10 rushing defense thus far, meaning QB Jaylen Raynor will have to have his best game in a Cyclones’ jersey yet if Iowa State hopes to pull off the upset. Notably, the Cougars will be without star running back LJ Martin.

No. 7 Indiana (5–0) at Nebraska (5–0)

Saturday, noon ET, Fox

Matt Rhule is 0–9 against ranked opponents at Nebraska and the Cornhuskers have lost 31 straight against AP Top 25 teams, but that won’t stop them from dreaming. This could be their best shot against an Indiana team with some question marks and given how well the Rhule’s offense is humming (43.6 points per game, tied for ninth in FBS). Curt Cignetti ran Nebraska off the field two years ago with a 56–7 rout that established Indiana as a real playoff team in his first year with the program, but it would be at least somewhat of a surprise to see such a lopsided result again in 2026.

Arizona (4–1) at West Virginia (3–2)

Saturday, noon ET, TNT

The Wildcats quietly crushed Cincinnati late last Saturday, racking up 522 yards and running all over the Bearcats’ defense. That bodes well for a matchup against the Mountaineers, who have given up 41 points to Oklahoma State and 45 points at Iowa State in back-to-back losses. West Virginia may put up service academy numbers as an offense (second in FBS in rushing attempts per game, third in rushing yards per game), but has also been horrendous against the run, having allowed 212 yards on 22 carries to the Cyclones’ Aiden Flora in Week 5.

Texas quarterback Arch Manning is shooting to go 2–0 as a starter against rival Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 1 Texas (4–0) at Oklahoma (2–2)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Well, this isn’t quite the appetizing Red River Rivalry we thought we’d be seeing at the Cotton Bowl this year because the Sooners enter licking their wounds from losses to Michigan and Georgia. Oklahoma has scored 12.3 points per game against their last three opponents and has a turnover margin of -7 during that span. Any self-inflicted mistakes by John Mateer and the offense will quickly take the Sooners out of contention on Saturday afternoon, and another blowout loss will have Brett Venables wondering if there are any wins left on his team’s schedule. Still, OU’s defense is too good to let this game get out of hand, especially against a Texas offense that hasn’t quite fired on all cylinders yet after plenty of preseason hype.

MORE: Texas Legend Goes Inside the Red River Rivalry vs. Oklahoma: ‘It’s Just Electric’

No. 21 UCLA (4–0) at No. 13 Oregon (3–1)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Bob Chesney’s Bruins and their vaunted rushing attack may finally meet some resistance against Oregon in this old Pac-12 matchup, or perhaps better known as the Chip Kelly Bowl. UCLA is averaging an astounding seven yards per carry across four games, the best mark in the nation thanks to a deep group led by running backs Wayne Knight and Anthony Woods. But the Ducks showed tremendous improvement against the run two weeks ago against USC, meaning that Nico Iamaleava will have to step up and deliver throws against a talented Oregon secondary—something he’s struggled to do against better competition in the past.

No. 22 Houston (4–1) at Kansas State (3–1)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Fox

The Cougars have played with fire the past couple weeks and avoided getting badly burned, but the fact that Kansas State is favored in this game suggests that they could be in trouble if they start off as poorly as they did last week at home against UCF. Conner Weigman ultimately turned the game around with his legs, scoring three touchdowns on the ground in the second half to pull out the win. And that may be a wise plan of attack again for Houston, seeing as Kansas State relinquished 271 yards on 7.1 yards per carry two weeks ago in a loss on the road to Cincinnati.

No. 10 LSU (4–1) at Kentucky (4–1)

Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Can Will Stein keep his magical first season in Lexington going? Saturday might prove difficult, but the Wildcats are stacking road SEC wins and will finally return home to welcome Lane Kiffin and the Tigers. Kenny Minchey has been operating Stein’s system with precision and is flanked by two running backs in CJ Baxter and Jason Patterson that will give LSU a lot to think about. The tricky part for Kentucky will be keeping Sam Leavitt in check and forcing ill-advised decisions from the Tigers’ quarterback—something he’s been prone to do in 2026 with seven interceptions compared to 14 total touchdowns.

North Dakota State (5–0) at UNLV (3–2)

Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, CW

The Bison are looking rather James Madison–esque, meaning that they're proving they can be extremely effective immediately after making the jump from the FCS to the FBS. The defense has been the calling card, allowing 10 or fewer points in four of their five games and pitching two shutouts. Even against Air Force, NSDU gave up 13 points through three quarters and led by 22 before relinquishing three fourth-quarter touchdowns. Dan Mullen’s UNLV offense is different though, especially when quarterback Jackson Arnold is humming like he was last week against Cal. If any team could stand between the Bison and a Mountain West title in Year 1, it might be the Rebels.

NEXT: Group of 6 Power Rankings—A String of Upsets Leads to an Overhauled Top 10

No. 19 USC (5–1) at Penn State (3–2)

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC

Two teams badly in need of a win meet under the lights in Happy Valley for a game that might not be between two top-tier programs but might mean even more as a result. USC has teetered dangerously close to a loss in their wins at Rutgers and vs. Washington, and a similar performance could be the final blow in Lincoln Riley’s playoff hopes. Penn State’s remaining schedule may be more favorable and yet this is far from a postseason team right now after losing in remarkably different, but equally aggravating ways to Wisconsin and Northwestern. Still, historic brands competing at a Penn State White Out is an ideal primetime matchup.

No. 23 Boise State (4–1) at Fresno State (4–1)

Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET, CW

The key element to watch in this one is the turnover battle. Fresno State has forced 11 takeaways in five games, ranking among the top five teams in the country. But Boise State has just three turnovers all season and Maddux Madsen hasn’t thrown an interception, despite having five in five weeks in 2025. Should the Broncos get through this road test, the remainder of their Pac-12 schedule features teams that shouldn’t give them much trouble, meaning the path to an 11–1 regular season is very much on the table.

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