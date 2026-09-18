3 Matchups That Will Decide Oklahoma State’s Week Three Game Against Murray State

The Oklahoma State Cowboys will be trying to avoid a big letdown as they host the Murray State Racers on Saturday.

The Cowboys (1-1) are coming off that huge 39-31 win over then-No. 6 Oregon, a win that catapulted the program into the national consciousness this week. Head coach Eric Morris is a big believer in momentum, and he's talked about maintaining that all week leading up to the game against Murray State (1-2), a team that won its first game of the season last week but hasn't won a conference championship in nearly 25 years.

This would be a Super Bowl type of win for the Racers. The last time they won a game against an FBS team was in 1984 when they beat Louisville, 26-23.

Here are three matchups that will decide the game for the Cowboys on Saturday.

Cowboys Secondary vs. Murray State QB Collin Shannon

Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback LaDainian Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This could be a big game for the Cowboys secondary, which to this point has done a solid job in coverage across two games. But the Cowboys defensive line should have an opportunity to pursue Shannon throughout the contest. He's already thrown two interceptions in three games.

Turnover creation is an area the Cowboys emphasized in fall camp and to this point they've only created two turnovers. They also want to see more plays out of cornerback LaDainian Fields, who has OSU’s only interception. This would be a good time for this position group to build momentum going into Big 12 play and nothing builds momentum better for a secondary like picking off a pass or two.

If they can't, and if Shannon can stay upright and gain confidence, he could become a problem as the game progresses.

Oklahoma State Offensive Line vs. Murray State Defensive Line

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker celebrates with offensive line Shaun Torgeson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On paper, this is a matchup the Cowboys should win based on talent and size. But as Cowboys fans know in each of the first two games Oklahoma State has had to make offensive line changes on the fly due to injuries. This game might not be any different.

Joseph Hanson, the starting right guard, left Saturday's game against Oregon banged up and only played 31 snaps. His status for Saturday's game is unclear. The Cowboys may want to sit him and let him have more rest before Big 12 play begins. In that case, the Cowboys will likely start Desmond Magiya at left guard and Johnny Dickson III at right guard. That would give the Cowboys their third straight different starting offensive line alignment in three games.

That means a dominant effort early is imperative for the Cowboys to take control of this game. A dominant performance early sets the tone and opens opportunity for running back Caleb Hawkins to have a big game.

Oklahoma State WR Wyatt Young vs. Murray State Cornerbacks

Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Wyatt Young. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No receiver in the Oklahoma State offense has benefited more from the past two weeks than Wyatt Young, who works as the Y receiver in the offense. That means he's not restricted to one side of the field. Murray State could assign a cornerback to him or allow where he lines up to determine the matchup.

It is possible Young will end up with a safety or even a linebacker covering him depending on the formation. That makes it imperative for quarterback Drew Mestemaker to pick up on the mismatch. It also makes it imperative for Young to adjust in hot route situations. It all adds up to a potentially big game for the junior wide receiver, who put together some big plays last week against Oregon.