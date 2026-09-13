Grading Every Oklahoma State Position Group After Week 2 vs. Oregon

STILLWATER, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Cowboys could get used to this.

The Cowboys’ 39-31 win over the No. 6 Oregon Ducks was a breakthrough for a program that hadn’t won a game like that since defeated the Oklahoma Sooners in the final Bedlam game in 2023. It was just OSU’s fifth win since the start of the 2024 season and its first win in more than a year.

The hard part, of course, is building on that. But, for now, the Cowboys can celebrate just a little.

Here is how each position group grades out after Saturday’s game.

Quarterback: B+

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a rule, I can't give an A to a quarterback that commits a turnover and Drew Mestemaker had two. Both passes were tipped at the line of scrimmage. But one led to a pick six and the other led to an offensive touchdown.

Otherwise, he was exactly as head coach Eric Morris advertised him. He threw 317 yards and two touchdowns, and he also ran for 109 yards in a score. His 10-yard gravity defying touchdown leap over an Oregon player is going end up on posters on walls all over Stillwater.

Running Back: B+

Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Caleb Hawkins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throw out Mestemaker’s 109 yards rushing and the Cowboys still had more than 100 yards as a team, as Caleb Hawkins gained 110 yards and scored a touchdown. The running game was more dominant than it was last week and helped the Cowboys run play-action effectively. OSU leaned harder into Hawkins this week. The backups were only used seven times, and the Isaiah Chisom carry still defies logic.

Wide Receiver: A-

Oklahoma State's Wyatt Young. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We got a better sense of how balanced the wide receiving group can be. Between Wyatt Young, Justin Bowick and Terrence Lewis, the Cowboys had 15 catches for more than 200 yards and a touchdown. There will be questions about Chris Barnes and his health next week as he left the game late after he suffered an injury trying to track down a pass in the end zone. But the group was rock solid all afternoon.

Tight End: B

Oklahoma State's Carson Kolb. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Morris got his tight ends more involved in the game as Carson Kolb caught his first two college passes, the first of which was for a touchdown. Morgan McPhaul’s one reception was a key play in the game as it helped move the chains for a first down. The position group overall is more effective than a week ago.

Offensive Line: A

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker celebrates with offensive lineman Shaun Torgeson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the position group most were worried about because of the loss of Jacob Sexton. This group stepped up. The Cowboys racked up more than 500 yards of offense and Mestemaker was never sacked. He had far better protection than a week ago and the run game was more effective. The Cowboys will have to monitor Joseph Hanson after a minor injury took him out of the game briefly. But everything that happened on Saturday started with a more effective offensive line.

Defensive Line: A

Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive end Jaleel Johnson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defensive line was the key to keeping Oregon’s offense limited all afternoon. The line had to quarterback Dante Moore, contain it from getting outside and ensure the running backs didn't bounce out and do damage. The line not only did that but it sacked Moore four different times. The kicker? Two of those sacks were by players who were with the defense last year Three of those sacks were from players who were with the defense last year. It was sweet revenge for Jaleel Johnson and Malik Charles.

Linebacker: B+

Oklahoma State linebackers Tate Romney, right, and Ethan Wesloski. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tate Romney had a chance to essentially end the game but failed to pick off a pass in the fourth quarter. Ethan Wesloski had nine tackles and a half-sack, while Romney added seven tackles. Isaiah Chisom had a better game than a week ago as he finished with six tackles and a half-sack. They gave the defensive line plenty of help in ensuring the ball carriers didn't get outside the tackles and into open space.

Secondary: B

Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback LaDainian Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The secondary did give up a couple of big plays in the second half. Both of Dante Moore's touchdown passes were at least 36 yards. But the unit made life difficult for a talented group of Oregon wide receivers. LaDainian Fields broke up a deep ball that could have led to a touchdown. Because the Cowboys’ front four got consistent pressure on Moore, the secondary was able to play plenty of zone and did a great job of handing off coverage to teammates.

Special Teams: A

The Cowboys needed more from Sam Keltner, and he delivered with four field goals. That helped the Cowboys go 6-for-7 in the red zone. Lachie Pozzobon punted 3 times for an average of 44.3 yards. The coverage team didn't allow a punt return, and Joseph Kim had seven touchbacks on kickoffs. The Cowboys gave the Ducks precious little daylight on special teams.

Coaching: A

Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Morris was more creative as a play caller and put his players in far better positions than he did a week ago. He also made better decisions on fourth down without losing his aggressiveness. Defense coordinator Skyler Cassity put together an impressive scheme that was well executed. Everything that went wrong for the Cowboys against Tulsa seemed to go right against Oregon. You need that against a ranked team. But it started with Morris and Cassity being honest with themselves and taking a different approach in key areas.