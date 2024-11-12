3 Oklahoma State Players to Watch in the Final Two Games
With the 2024 football season quickly fading in the rearview mirror for Oklahoma State, many around Cowboy nation are pondering the possibility of seeing some new faces in the lineup when O-State takes on Texas Tech following the bye week.
The Cowboys are suffering their second losing season under coach Mike Gundy in the last 20 years. A program built on a winning tradition is now left to pick up the pieces and set its sights on 2025.
Some future stars with the Cowboys who secured their redshirt with two games left this season can now show what they could bring to the table next season if only given the chance. From a coaching standpoint sometimes, that isn’t always the best case for the program.
The transfer portal has completely changed the game in collegiate sports. If the Oklahoma State coaching staff was to play some young players in the final two games, they would virtually be giving players a better resume if they wished to enter the transfer portal next season.
As a fan of the game, the possibility of seeing some young talent on the football field in preparation for next season is exactly the medicine the doctor ordered. Three Oklahoma State football players shoot up the list of players we deserve to see in a full four quarter football game.
Freshman quarterback Maealiuaki Smith
Smith secured his redshirt for this season and will roll into 2025 as a redshirt freshman. He looked downright impressive a week ago in the Cowboys' loss to TCU. Smith completed 6-of-8 passes for 92 yards for an average of 11.5 yards per completion. He may not get his chance to start next week with Alan Bowman likely to get the start thanks in large part to senior night. Many say Smith will be in a backup role in 2025, but the kid has something special.
Freshman running back Rodney Fields
Fields has been in the lineup for two games this season but didn’t touch the field this past week against TCU. That may have been by design to protect his redshirt status. Now with his redshirt secured, the coaching staff can give Fields the carries he deserves. He has the ability to be the next big thing out of the backfield for Oklahoma State. Keep a very close eye on the Cowboys’ two remaining football games this season and remember the name Rodney Fields.
Junior running back Trent Howland
Howland is a bruiser at running back. The 6-foot-3, 240 pound running back has looked good with limited carries this season. Ollie Gordon II is likely to be a lottery pick in the upcoming NFL draft and Howland could be in line for a major increase in carries next season. The one two punch of Fields and Howland is the perfect recipe to give defenses fits in 2025.
