3 OSU Players Who Must Step Against UCF
The Oklahoma State Cowboys have to go all in this week.
The Cowboys are traveling to Florida to take on the UCF Knights this Saturday in their second-to-last game of the season. OSU is still yet to win against an FBS or a Big 12 opponent this season, but there’s a chance that all changes.
UCF is 4-6 on the season and 1-6 in Big 12 play. The Knights have struggled in conference play, only beating West Virginia and having some tough losses along the way. OSU might only have a 10.7% chance to win according to ESPN analytics, but its performance against Kansas State last week showed there’s more to the Cowboys than people think.
OSU will have to play its best football, and if it does, it could come out of Florida with a win.
Here are three players who must step up for an Oklahoma State win.
1. Parker Robertson
Parker Robertson is a bad man. The OSU safety has week in and week out proven that he deserves to be on the field and is now leading the Pokes in tackles. Robertson seemed like he was everywhere on the field last Saturday against Kansas State, and he will need to replicate that performance once again.
Robertson has 62 tackles and one sack, along with two interceptions. Robertson has proved he can play ever since making the team as a walk-on and working his way up to the starting spot, and if he can prove it one more week, there’s a good chance it leads the Cowboys to a win.
2. Zane Flores
The OSU quarterback needs a big bounce-back performance this week. Flores was responsible for four of the Cowboys' five turnovers, and two of which were in the red zone. He still managed to move the Pokes' offense down the field, but this week he will have to finish the job.
The Cowboys’ defense has proved it can stop teams when needed, as Kansas State only scored 14 points last week. Now it will be up to Flores to prove that he can lead the OSU offense to a high-scoring performance.
3. Gavin Freeman
Freeman has stood out as the favorite receiving target for OSU. He leads the team in receptions with 41, and also leads the team in receiving yards and touchdowns. Oklahoma State has shown in the past two games that it can move the ball through the air, and Freeman has been a dangerous weapon in that sense.
UCF has played well this season against the pass, as it only allows 196.4 passing yards per game. Freeman will have to put in the work to make sure the OSU offense isn’t stalled by not being able to move the ball through the air.