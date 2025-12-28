Anthony Roy Continues To Perfect His Game

We have only scratched the tip of the iceberg with one Cowboy star.

Oklahoma State senior guard Anthony Roy is starting to make his presence known for the Cowboys this season. Through only Roy’s first nine games of the season, he is starting to become the star of the OSU offense.

Roy is the Cowboys’ leading scorer, averaging 16.3 points per game. He has continued to improve game by game and just had his highest scoring game of the season, scoring 22 points against Cal State Fullerton.

Not only has Roy been putting up a majority of the Cowboys' points, but he has done it in an efficient style. The 6-foot-5 guard is shooting 46.2% from the field and is shooting an even more impressive 43.8% from three. Roy has made the most shots from beyond the arc this season for the Pokes and has been a great spark when the Cowboys need it.

Even with the great strides Roy has made in just the short season, the Cowboys know he is capable of more.

The first interaction the Cowboys and Roy had was actually the opening game of the 2024-25 season. At the time, Roy was the starting guard for Green Bay, and he and the Pheonix gave OSU a run for its money. Roy was the leading scorer of the game with 27 points and was immediately put on Oklahoma State’s radar.

He didn’t stop there, as through 11 games, Roy was the nation's leading scorer with 25.7 points per game. In this stretch, Roy scored 30 or more points five times and shot over 50% from the floor. Unfortunately, he would fracture his left ankle and miss the remainder of the season, leaving his 2024-25 season as just a what-if.

Now, Roy is on track to prove that he still has the potential he showcased last season. He’s been a focal point in the Cowboys' historic 11-1 start and is part of the reason this is seen as one of the best Cowboy basketball teams in years.

With conference play right around the corner, OSU will be tested on how ready it is to compete with the best teams in the nation. With six ranked teams in the Big 12, Roy and the Cowboys will have their work cut out for them. However, if there is a player who can lead the Cowboys through the loaded conference, Roy is continuing to prove he is that player.