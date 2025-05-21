3-Star Offensive Lineman Commits to Oklahoma State
Three-star offensive lineman Sunia Vuki out of Folsom, California has chosen the Oklahoma State Cowboys over San Diego State, UNLV, Sacramento State and others as he announces his commitment via X.
Vuki is currently listed at 6-foot-5, 340 pounds and is rated as the No. 167 prospect in California.
He spoke to GoPokes247, talked about his meeting with offensive line coaches, saying, "I like the coaches very much. They seemed very genuine with everything they've done. What you see with them is what you get. The conversation with the coaches were really good. We discussed in specifics that the possibility of me starting as a freshman may be possible."
Vuki now becomes the 12th commit for Oklahoma State's 2026 recruiting class and is also the second offensive lineman to sign with the Cowboys, who have already received commitments from three-star tackle Aiden Martin.
Overall amongst his class Vuki ranks as the No. 136 offensive lineman and with his commitment to Oklahoma State this now puts the Cowboys at No. 21 for 2026 Recruiting Class ranks and No. 4 in the Big 12.
Although the Cowboys have yet to see an offensive tackle be drafted since Teven Jenkins in 2021, before him, Russell Okung in 2010. Both of those linemen were three-star recruits at one point like Vuki and after solid careers with the Cowboys, went respectively in the first round.
Now as the Sunia Vuki gears up to join the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the future, he can hope to be the next solid offensive lineman out of Stillwater.