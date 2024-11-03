3 Takeaways from Oklahoma State's Blowout Loss to Arizona State
The Oklahoma State Cowboys were in dire need of a Big 12 Conference victory as the Arizona State Sun Devils traveled to Stillwater on Saturday for an orange and black OSU Homecoming celebration. Following a nearly three-hour weather delay, Oklahoma State’s hopes of a win virtually disappeared just like the Saturday evening storm front.
The lure of ‘America’s Greatest Homecoming’ had the Cowboys rolling in the opening and with 20 seconds remaining in the second quarter, Oklahoma State was only facing a 21-14 deficit. The lighting rolled in, and the game was delayed before resuming hours later.
The long delay seemed to dismantle the O-State momentum and the Sun Devils took full advantage. Arizona exploded for 21 straight second-half points and cruised to a comfortable 42-21 victory.
With their sixth straight loss on Saturday, Oklahoma State dropped to 3-6 on the season. Let’s take a look at three takeaways from the Cowboys' loss at the hands of the Sun Devils.
Where is Oklahoma State’s defense?
The Oklahoma State defense has been nonexistent in Big 12 Conference play this season and Saturday wasn’t any different. The defensive unit gave up 529 yards of total offense to Arizona State. Sun Devil’s starting quarterback, Sam Leavitt threw for a game-high 304 yards and three touchdowns.
Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo feasted on the Oklahoma State defense. He carried the rock 23 times for 153 yards to go along with rushing score. He added another 121 receiving yards which included a pair of touchdown catches. Skattebo broke 10 tackles and had over 80 rushing yards after contact.
Brennan Presley inches closer to a school record
Cowboy wideout Brennan Presley hauled in five catches for 25 yards and score against Arizona State. Presley is now seven catches shy of the all-time receptions record at Oklahoma State. Reshaun Woods remains the all-time career receptions for OSU with 293 receptions. Presley has remained one of the shining lights in a bleak 2024 football season.
Trent Howland and Maealiuaki Smith shined late
With the football game well in hand for Arizona State midway through the fourth quarter, Oklahoma State went to their bench. Smith has been the quarterback Cowboy Nation has been waiting to see and he did not disappoint. He completed his first career collegiate pass. It may have been a limited role for the freshman gunslinger, but just seeing Smith on the field breathed life into the future.
Junior running back Trent Howland is an absolute bruiser on the football field. The 6-foot-3, 240 pound back averaged over seven yards per carry in the fourth quarter. Moving forward this season, Howland showed that he could be a viable option for the Cowboys out of the backfield.
