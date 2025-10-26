3 Takeaways From OSU's Loss To Texas Tech
Oklahoma State has plenty to assess and think about after its loss to Texas Tech.
The Cowboys had another rough outing as they lost 42-0 on Saturday against the Red Raiders, in a game that Texas Tech controlled from the opening kickoff, literally. As the Cowboys selected to defer to begin the game, J’Koby Williams took the opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown to give Texas Tech a lead only 14 seconds into the game.
This trend would continue as the Red Raiders would go up 13-0, not even two minutes later. Even though the scoreboard didn’t show it, the Cowboys had some good moments and were just a play or turnover away from making it visible on the scoreboard.
Here are three takeaways from OSU’s game against Texas Tech.
OSU needs Rodney Fields Jr.
The Cowboys were without Rodney Fields Jr. as he sat out Saturday’s game with a toe injury. He was greatly missed from the beginning as the Cowboys did not even eclipse 200 total yards of offense.
The running load was put on the back of Trent Howland as he had 13 carries for 58 yards, but the Cowboys never got into a rhythm. After feeling the effect of no Fields Jr., the Cowboys will have to make it a priority to retain him this offseason.
The defense is moving in the right direction
It’s hard to say the defense had a good game after allowing 42 points, but there was a glimpse of hope in the dark. The Cowboys were able to force three sacks this game and made Texas Tech punt three times. This might not seem like a win, but with Texas Tech coming into Saturday’s game as the third-most productive offense in the nation, the Cowboys didn’t play poorly.
OSU also recovered two fumbles on Saturday and only allowed 282 passing yards. This was the fewest yards through the air the Cowboys have allowed since Tulsa.
Although the results don’t always appear on the scoreboard, the Cowboy defense is slowly improving week by week.
OSU needs Hauss Hejny
This has been the case ever since he was hurt in Week 1, but it becomes more apparent every week. Sam Jackson V threw for 48 yards, and Noah Walters threw for 39 yards. The Cowboys have only thrown four passing touchdowns this year, and one of those was in the one quarter Hejny played.
The hopes for Hejny to come back do not look high, as it would be much more beneficial for him to receive a medical redshirt. Even so, to get the offense to be productive, the Cowboys' best bet is Hejny.