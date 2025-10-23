3 Texas Tech Players to Watch Against Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State is set for another Big 12 battle against one of the conference’s top teams.
On Saturday, OSU will head to Lubbock to face No. 14 Texas Tech, marking its second straight matchup with a ranked opponent. Considering OSU is on the verge of clinching a losing record, there’s a chance things could get ugly for the Cowboys if they don’t stop some of Texas Tech’s key players.
Three Red Raiders to watch against Oklahoma State:
Texas Tech’s QB
The Red Raiders’ starter, Behren Morton is still uncertain for action on Saturday. With 1,501 yards, 13 touchdowns and only three interceptions this season, Morton also leads the Big 12 in yards per attempt at 9.9.
While it would undeniably be a big loss if Texas Tech doesn’t have its top gunslinger at its disposal, that won’t give OSU an opportunity to relax. Instead, that means Will Hammond will be taking over under center to potentially give the Cowboys issues.
While Hammond isn’t quite the same passing threat, throwing for 578 yards, six touchdowns and three picks this season, he is a much more dangerous runner than Morton. This season, Hammond has racked up 278 yards and five touchdowns on the ground, so OSU will have its hands full regardless of which quarterback trots out of the tunnel on Saturday.
RB Cameron Dickey
The Red Raiders’ passing attack might be one of the deadliest in college football this season, but they still have a rushing game worth watching out for. Dickey is the lead back for Texas Tech, racking up 100 carries this season for 631 yards and a Big 12-leading eight touchdowns on the ground.
Add in another 126 yards and a touchdown in the receiving department, and Dickey is just another piece of the puzzle for an elite Texas Tech team. With an OSU defense that has struggled in virtually every department, finding a way to slow Dickey and the run game will be critical to finding any success against the Red Raider passing attack.
LB Jacob Rodriguez
While OSU’s offense hasn’t been all that good, it has mostly done well taking care of the ball. That will be tested in a big way when it has to line up against Rodriguez this weekend.
Along with a team-leading 62 tackles, Rodriguez has two interceptions this season and has an FBS-leading four forced fumbles. Taking care of the ball against this elite Texas Tech defense is certainly difficult, but Rodriguez takes that threat over the top.