3 Things For The Cowboys To Look Out For Against Tulsa
The Cowboys are desperate to get back into the win column after a 69-3 loss to Oregon last week. Gundy and his team even had an extra week to prepare, as they will be coming off a bye week when Tulsa comes to town next Friday.
OSU is no stranger to dominating the Gateway Turnpike Classic, as they have won the last 10 matchups between the two schools. This includes one of Oklahoma State’s only three wins last year when it defeated Tulsa 45-10.
This, however, is a new season, and there might be some things Tulsa brings this year that the Cowboys need to look out for.
Rushing Attack
Tulsa running back Dominic Richardson has run the ball well early in the season. He is averaging 5.9 yards per carry and has accumulated 235 rushing yards in his two games.
This has to be something the Cowboys focus on since just last week the OSU defense allowed Oregon to rush for 312 yards. Something that has been difficult for the Cowboys to stop could be the way Tulsa finds a way to stay in this game.
Aggressive Defense
The Oklahoma State offensive line has not been the strongest point of the team in the last two weeks. This could be an issue, as Tulsa is already building a reputation as a team that will do what it takes to get to the quarterback.
In just its two games, Tulsa has recorded seven sacks with defensive lineman Byron Turner Jr. leading the way. Turner has 3.5 sacks and 24 sack yards on the year and could be someone the Cowboys' offensive line struggles against.
Experience
This OSU team is still trying to figure out who it is and how it meshes together as a unit. This early in the season, a bye week might not have been the best thing for the Cowboys.
Tulsa will have three games under its belt when it comes to Stillwater next Friday and will have had more time to figure out its style of play against live opponents.
Although it is just a one-game difference, it could still mean a difference in how prepared each team is this early in the season.