3 Things The Cowboys Must Look Out For Against Iowa State
Oklahoma State only has one more chance to shine a positive light on its season.
OSU is coming off possibly its most devastating loss of the season, as it let its 14-0 lead on UCF slip away from them as the Cowboys ended up losing 17-14. However, as soul-crushing as this loss was, the Cowboys cannot let their last opportunity go to waste.
The Pokes will play their last game of the season at home in Boone Pickens Stadium, as they host the Iowa State Cyclones. Iowa State enters this game 7-4 on the season and is looking to put the final nail in the coffin for another Oklahoma State winless conference season.
If OSU wants to try and save its hopes of winning a conference game, it’ll have to watch out for everything the Cyclones throw at it.
Here are three things OSU must look out for against Iowa State.
1. Sharing the ball through the air
Iowa State doesn’t look to just one receiver to rack up yards, but is confident in its whole receiving core. The Cyclones have accumulated 2,544 receiving yards this season and have scored 15 times through the air.
They have a total of eight players who have over 100 receiving yards this season, and five receivers who have caught a touchdown. The Cowboys can’t just key in on one receiver Saturday, or else the Cyclone passing game will burn them somewhere else.
2. Running efficiency
The run game has worked for Iowa State this season, and at an efficient rate. The Cyclones are averaging 4.3 yards per carry and have rushed for 1,863 yards this season. Iowa State also relies heavily on the run game to get into the end zone, as it has scored 22 times on the ground.
The leading man in the Cyclones' backfield is Carson Hansen, who has 841 rushing yards this season. Hansen himself averages 5.2 yards per carry and has the ability to be explosive, with his longest rush going for 65 yards. Oklahoma State will have to respect the Iowa State run game, or it could be a long day for the Pokes.
3. Fourth Downs
For many teams, when fourth down rolls around, it's pretty standard to assume they’ll give up the ball. Iowa State is not like most teams. The Cyclones have attempted to go for it on fourth down 26 times this season, and have converted on an impressive 17 of them.
This puts Iowa State’s conversion rate at 65.39%, which is top 25 in the country. The Oklahoma State defense has played well the past couple of weeks, but it will have to make sure that drives end when they’re supposed to, and the Cyclones don’t get extra chances.