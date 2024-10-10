3 Things We Could See in the Second Half for Oklahoma State
The Oklahoma State Cowboys are not where many thought they would be at this point in the 2024 season. After an action packed 3-0 start in which the Cowboys averaged 43 points per game they have since fallen apart.
O-State’s abysmal 0-3 run in the Big 12 Conference has the orange and black faithful searching for answers. Will the Cowboys make a move at quarterback following the bye week? Will the organization mix things up within the coaching staff? Can Oklahoma State salvage the season and remain bowl game eligible?
With the past six games in the rearview mirror, we must put the pedal to the metal and blaze a trail forward. The Cowboys have six games remaining on their Big 12 conference schedule, there is still time for Oklahoma State to salvage this season.
Let’ s take a quick look at three things we could see in the second half of the season.
It’s Rangel Time
Sophomore Garret Rangel may not be the answer we want but it is the answer we will get. Until a definite answer is given concerning the health of freshman Zane Flores, we will ride with Rangel.
Garret Rangel is the elder statesman of the backup quarterback group, and he is likely the guy the coaching staff feels most comfortable with at the position moving forward. He played well in limited minutes against West Virgina where he completed 4-of-5 passes for 75 yards and touchdown. Maybe, just maybe, Rangel is the player who can add a spark to this Oklahoma State offense.
Can Oklahoma State run the table?
After watching the last three games of the season, that question may be a hard one to answer. Oklahoma State showed a season ago that they had the potential to flip a season around. The Cowboys have a tremendous group of offensive weapons who just need a glimmering ray of hope.
Could an upset win over BYU be just what the doctor ordered? Oklahoma State’s showdown with BYU could be a make-or-break four quarters for the Cowboys. With a win they would be riding a wave of momentum into a final five game stretch of manageable games. But if they lose, it could be a long November.
Da’Wain Lofton has a monster second half
This may be the farthest stretch of them all considering the Cowboys currently have three receivers on the Biletnikoff Award Watch List (Brennan Presley, Rashod Owens, and De’Zhaun Stribling).
Da’Wain Lofton transferred from Florida State where he logged six receptions for 58 yards in 2023. Lofton hit the field against West Virginia where he hauled in three receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown. Lofton may not have a 1,000-yard season but he has all the tools at his disposal to be a game changer in the second half of 2024.
How did Rangel have such a solid performance against West Virginia this past weekend? He completed passes to Da’Wain Lofton. The duo has already shown they are a good fit and if Rangel takes over they touchdown number could continue to grow for both.
