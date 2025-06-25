Oklahoma State Lands 2026 4-Star Defensive Lineman
Oklahoma State has secured a commitment from one of the best in the country.
On Wednesday, OSU football earned one of its biggest commitments in recent memory, with Danny Beale III announcing that he is heading to Stillwater for the 2026 season. Beale is a four-star defensive lineman and the top-ranked player in Arkansas in his class.
ESPN lists Beale as the No. 81 player in the 2026 class and ranks him in the top five defensive linemen for 2026. Beale has also been a multi-sport athlete at Cross Country High School in Cherry Valley, Arkansas.
He has played basketball and competed in track and field, showing a diverse skillset and athletic abilities that should translate well to the football field. Beale chose the Cowboys after securing offers from loads of high-profile schools, including Georgia, Oklahoma and Arkansas.
Getting Beale to choose OSU over a school in his home state or a consistent national contender like Georgia shows how far the Cowboys have come over the past few months. While Beale’s original offer from the Cowboys came in early January, the work that Mike Gundy and Todd Grantham have done in the months since has truly made Stillwater a destination for a top player like Beale.
Since hiring Grantham in the offseason, OSU has seemingly had a new energy, particularly on defense. With years of experience coaching in the NFL and college, Grantham has brought in several quality assistants who also helped in the recruitment of one of the top players in the country.
While there is no guarantee that Beale will single-handedly change the direction of the Cowboys’ program, his commitment signals that OSU could be ready to take another step in this era of college football. Although Beale has plenty of time before he suits up in Stillwater, OSU knows that he will be well worth the wait.