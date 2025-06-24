Barry Sanders' 1988 Season Listed as an Unbreakable Record
ESPN recently released college football's 10 most unbreakable records. The list included the likes of Alabama's impressive run under Nick Saban, Patrick Mahomes and his 800-plus yards against Oklahoma, Marcus Allen's eight rushing games over 200 yards and Oklahoma's Antonio Perkins and his three punt return touchdowns, just to name a few.
The top spot went to the Oklahoma Sooners and head coach Bud Wilkinson's 47-game winning streak, which started in 1953 and didn't end until an upset loss to Notre Dame in 1957. Toledo is the only team to get somewhat close when they rattled off 35 straight wins from 1969 to 1971.
Coming in a very close second was former Oklahoma State running back Barry Sanders. Sanders was one of the most electrifying football players in the history of the sport. But what he did during his junior season on the football field in 1988 will likely never be matched.
His single-season NCAA record of 2,628 rushing yards was challenged last season by Boise State's Ashton Jeanty who finished the year with 2,601 rushing yards... but there is more to that story.
Sanders' total came in just 11 games, while Jeanty needed 14 games to get to his mark. What's more amazing is that bowl game statistics didn't count when Sanders suited up for the Pokes, and he added another 222 yards on the ground in a victory over Wyoming in the Holiday Bowl. With those extra added numbers, Sanders technically finished the season with 2,850 yards in 12 games.
What is truly untouchable is his NCAA record of 238.9 rushing yards per game. To put that into perspective for the modern-day college football fan, Jeanty averaged 185.8 yards per game last season. Only two other running backs in major college football history have rushed for over 200 yards per game in a season. USC's Marcus Allen rushed for 212.9 yards per game in 1981, and Cornell's Ed Marinaro rushed for 209 yards per game in 1981.
Sanders finished the 1988 season with four 300-yard rushing games. If you add his bowl game, he wrapped up the season with 43 total touchdowns. It is and always will be the single greatest rushing season of all time.