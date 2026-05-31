5 Oregon Players Oklahoma State Fans Need to Know for Next Season

No one needs to tell the Oklahoma State Cowboys that the Oregon Ducks are one of the best teams in the country. They got a first-hand look last year in Eugene.

The Cowboys lost that road game, 69-3. New head coach Chad Morris coached his North Texas Mean Green to a fantastic season in 2025. But his team never faced a team as good as Oregon.

As the Cowboys prepare to host Oregon on Sept. 12, here are five Ducks that Cowboys fans need to be aware of. Most are familiar faces.

QB Dante Moore

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dante Moore could have gone to the NFL after last season, as he had three years in college. But he’s back for a fourth season to boost his draft stock — he’s already considered a first-round pick — and to help the Ducks try and run down that elusive national championship.

Last season he put up pedestrian numbers against Oklahoma State — at least on paper. He threw for 266 yards and three touchdowns. But he didn’t play the entire game. Last season he threw for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions as he completed 71.8% of his passes. He wasn’t a huge threat to run last year, but he did rush for a career-best 156 yards and two scores.

TE Jamari Johnson

Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jamari Johnson will be one of the most interesting players to watch in the country. He’s also seen by scouts as a first-round pick, but tight ends don’t always go that high unless they come with great offensive production. There’s a chance for Johnson to build significantly on his production last season.

In 2025 he caught 32 passes for 510 yards and three scores. The Ducks are going to spread the football around. He went from 13 catches to 32 catches from 2024 to 2025. A 50-catch season for him isn’t out of the question. He’s a solid blocker in run situations, too. Great numbers help the Ducks and help his draft stock, too.

EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei

Oregon Ducks edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Matayo Uiagalelei is one of the best returning pass rushers in the country and part of a defensive front that returns its entire starting lineup and has NFL level talent. He landed six sacks last season and 10.5 sacks the season before and now has 18.5 for his career. He had a sack in the 23-0 CFP quarterfinal playoff win over Texas Tech.

At 6-5, 272 pounds, he has enough size to fight off tackles and enough speed to get around them if the tackle loses the battle at the first step.

CB Brandon Finney Jr.

Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Finney should go from freshman standout to national star this season. Last year he was named a freshman all-American by multiple outlets after he finished with 42 tackles, three interceptions and a sack. He handled Texas Tech’s receiving core in the CFP quarterfinal as he picked off two passes to stop drives.

With a mix of experience returning and transfer talent coming in the secondary should be in good shape for the Ducks. But Finney will be the leader.

WR Iverson Hooks

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Iverson Hooks. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks landed several quality transfers, but Iverson Hooks has the potential to help the Ducks reach another level offensively. The former UAB star has four collegiate seasons under his belt, but he took off in 2025 for the Blazers. He caught 72 passes for 927 yards and seven touchdowns. Those were career highs across the board.

Oregon turned over several wide receivers from a season ago. The 5-10, 175-pound Hooks should help the Ducks in the slot and become a force in the short- and intermediate passing game as the season continues.