What Happened Last Time The Oklahoma State Cowboys Played The Oregon Ducks

Bad things man, bad things. That’s best way to describe what happened the last time the Oklahoma State Cowboys faced the Oregon Ducks.

It wasn’t that long ago. It was last season. On Sept. 9, The Cowboys headed up to Eugene, Ore., of the first game of a home-and-home series that wrap s up this year when they play again on Sept. 12 at Boone Pickens Stadium.

The 69-3 loss to the Ducks set up what became the most consequential several days in the program’s recent history. Seven days later the Cowboys lost at home to Tulsa for the first time since 1951. Right after that, then-head coach Mike Gundy was fired.

There’s a lot of baggage to deal with when the Ducks visit later this year. Let’s (quickly) re-live why.

What Happened Last Time Oklahoma State Faced Oregon

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass against Oklahoma State. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks scored 20 points in the first quarter, and it came from everywhere. Noah Whittington scored on a 59-yard touchdown run on a two-play drive. On the next drive, quarterback Dante Moore connected with Dakorien Moore on a 65-yard touchdown pass on the first place of the drive. Then, Dierre Hill’s 19-yard touchdown run wrapped up a four-play, 80-yard drive.

Oregon had a drive that ended on downs in the quarter. Oklahoma State punted three times. Somehow, it got worse.

Oklahoma State did score its only points in the second quarter. It was a 16-play, 69-yard drive and all it got the Cowboys was 23-yard field goal by Logan Ward.

Oregon poured in on, scoring 21 points in the second quarter. Dante Moore threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Malik Benson, Dakorien Moore scored on a 25-yard touchdown run and Jayden Limar scored on a 5-yard touchdown run to take a 41-3 lead at halftime.

In the third quarter the Ducks scored 28 points and somehow managed to score after that. The raw numbers were awful. The Ducks outgained the Cowboys, 631-211. The Ducks had 10 offensive plays of 20 yards or longer and five plays of 40 yards or longer.

Dante Moore finished the game with 266 yards and three touchdown passes. Whittington rushed for 91 yards. Jeremiah McClellan had 76 yards receiving. No offensive player for Oregon put up gaudy numbers because so many people played.

For Oklahoma State, quarterback Zane Flores threw for just 67 yards on 7-of-19 passing. Kalib Hicks rushed for 63 yards as the run offense carried the ball 42 times. Christian Fitzpatrick caught two passes for 34 yards.

It was not a merciful loss. It was one of the worst losses in Oklahoma State history. For the players that remain, there is a wealth of motivation to do something about this season. For now, it remains a bad memory that only a better game will partially erase.