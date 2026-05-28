What Oregon Ducks Do Better Than Oklahoma State Cowboys and Why It Matters

Oklahoma State isn't expecting new head football coach Eric Morris to completely turn the Cowboys around two games into the 2026 season. But they are hoping for a better effort after last year’s 69-3 loss to the Oregon Ducks in Eugene.

The Ducks will come to Stillwater this time, with the game time set for 11 a.m. on Sept. 12 on ESPN. The Ducks reached the College Football Playoff last year and have their eye on doing it again. To that end, many of the key pieces from last year's team returned for the 2026 season and opted not to go to the NFL Draft. In doing so, the Ducks have a stacked roster, one that absolutely has a chance to win a national championship.

The Cowboys aren't in that category yet, and they may not be for a while. Last season Oklahoma State went 1-11, fired Mike Gundy and turned the program over to Morris. It's going to be a long climb as Morris has retooled the roster with transfers and is putting in the work this summer to try and build his first full cycle recruiting class.

There is plenty the Ducks do better than the Cowboys. But this one area matters more than most.

What Oregon Does Better Than OSU and Why It Matters

Oregon outside linebackers Matayo Uiagalelei, right, and Teitum Tuioti take the field. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If there's one area that could be problematic for the Cowboys on gameday it's Oregon’s defensive line. It may be the best defensive line in the country. At least two of its players would have been first-round NFL picks in April and can be next April.

Morris is installing his own version of the Air Raid offense, and it is reliant on timing, passing accuracy and an effective run game. Last season at North Texas, Morris and his Mean Green balanced that nicely. But Oregon can disrupt it like few teams in the country. Set against Oklahoma State’s tepid pass rush and run defense of a year ago — and with basically a brand new offense under Morris — it’s why Oregon’s ability to slow down both matters.

The Oklahoma State offensive line is going to have to deal with edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei. He’s one of those linemen that could have been drafted after registering 10 sacks a season ago. The Ducks can pair him with Teitum Tuioti, who is technically a Jack linebacker in their multiple 3-4 set but had 9.5 sacks last season.

To stop the run Oregon has A'Mauri Washington, a massive 330-pound earth mover inside who takes up space, clears lanes for linebackers and led the Ducks with eight pass breakups last season, in case one thinks all he does is tackle people. The other tackle, Bear Alexander, had a career-high 50 tackles last season.

All four of them earned an all-Big Ten honor last season. They were the linemen that helped hold Oklahoma State to 211 total yards in their last meeting. In September, when they meet again, the Cowboys’ ability — or inability to deal with the best front four in college football may decide the game.