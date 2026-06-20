5 UCF Players Oklahoma State Fans Need to Know for 2026 Matchup

The UCF Knights are looking to take a big step in the Big 12 Conference in 2026.

The return of head coach Scott Frost to the Knights resulted in a 5-7 finish last season. UCF lost its final game to BYU to fall short of a bowl game.

The roster looks better this year, with key returnees on the defensive side and one of the best transfer quarterbacks in the country joining the program.

Here are five UCF Knights for Oklahoma State fans to remember before the matchup on Oct. 10.

QB Alonza Barnett III

James Madison Dukes quarterback Alonza Barnett III. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

UCF landed the James Madison star in the transfer portal, and it turned into one of the best gets off the offseason for any program. He helped the Dukes reach the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history and just a few years after they moved from FCS to FBS.

Last year he threw for 2,806 passing yards and 23 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He also rushed for 589 yards and a team-best 15 rushing touchdowns. The Knights got the dual-threat quarterback they craved.

He was also named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year and a First-Team All-Sun Belt selection. He left ranked fifth in JMU single-season history in rushing touchdowns, seventh in total offense and pass attempts, eighth in completions and ninth in passing touchdowns.

WR Duane Thomas Jr.

UCF Knights wide receiver Duane Thomas Jr. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Barnett has one of the top returning targets in the Big 12 to throw to this season. He was UCF's leading receiver in terms of receptions and yardage, catching 53 passes for 528 yards. That earned him All-Big 12 Honorable Mention status as he started in nine of the Knights’ 12 games. He should take a big jump this year with Barnett throwing him the football and surrounded by quality returning and transfer talent.

He can be a threat on kickoffs as he averaged 17.2 yards per return on six returns. The Knights also like to use him in the run game on jet sweeps where he can unlock his speed around the edge.

RB Landen Chambers

The Knights will probably use several backs, but don’t be surprised if Chambers is the most productive one on in the bunch by season’s end. At FCS power Central Arkansas last season, he was named First Team All-UAC after he rushed for 1,273 yards and 10 touchdowns on 242 carries. His total rushing yards was ninth in the country. He gained at least 100 yards in eight straight games at one point in 2025.

He can also catch passes out of the backfield with 27 receptions for 238 yards. He comes to UCF with two years of eligibility remaining. His size and speed should be a great fit for what the Knights want to do offensively.

LB Lewis Carter

UCF Knights linebacker Lewis Carter. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Carter started his career at Oklahoma and after two years returned to his native Florida to play for the Knights. In his first year with the Knights, he was named All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.

He played in all but one game and led the team in tackles with 92, with 52 of those on his own. He also had four tackles for loss and two sacks. Last season felt like a hint for a player that has the talent to take big jump in 2026.

CB Jayden Bellamy

UCF Knights defensive back Jayden Bellamy. | Russell Lansford-Imagn Images

No position group for UCF has more experience returning than the secondary, where four of last year’s five starters are back. None were more productive than Bellamy, who figures to be the Knights’ best cover corner in 2026.

Another All-Big 12 Honorable Mention, he led the team with a career-high eight pass breakups and 27 tackles. His one interception sealed a win over Jacksonville State. OSU fans remember him well. He had two pass breakups against Oklahoma State last year, including tipping a ball that was intercepted to seal the win.