Why I'm Buying the Hype Around Wyatt Young for Oklahoma State Football

Oklahoma State hired an offensive-minded head coach in Eric Morris, who lured nearly 20 of his former players from North Texas to join the team.

So, naturally, much of the attention surrounds the offensive players as the Cowboys head to fall camp next week.

So much attention has been paid this offseason to quarterback Drew Mestemaker and running back Caleb Hawkins, and rightly so. Both can transform Oklahoma State’s offense from below average to well above average in 2026.

But there's hype around another player offensively. That hype is a bit more muted but no less enticing and there are many reasons to buy the hype around wide receiver Wyatt Young.

Wyatt Young Worth The Hype

Highest Graded Returning Big 12 Wide Receivers🔥 pic.twitter.com/zX5RTCKgHn — PFF College (@PFF_College) July 28, 2026

Recently, Pro Football Focus published its highest graded returning Big 12 wide receivers. To be clear, these are receivers returning to college football, not necessarily returning to their school from a year ago.

Young was third on the list with a grade of 89.0. The only receivers ahead of him were UCF's Josh Derry at 89.9 and Texas Tech’s Jalen Jones at 89.6. The Cowboys will face both of those teams this season.

Granted, these grades are based in part on past performance. But, when one considers that he played at North Texas last year under the same coaching staff and with the same quarterback, it stands to reason that the 6-0, 199-pound junior from Katy, Texas, should have another highly productive year.

He has the perfect skill set for the Air Raid offense. Oklahoma State can line them up in several places and he can be successful. Plus, with the transfers that the Cowboys brought in, Young won't be in a position where he must carry the entire load as a receiver. Although, last year at North Texas, he showed he could.

With the Mean Green last season, he posted 1,264 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns on 70 receptions. His receiving yards were the second most in UNT history. Among FBS receivers, he was third in receiving yards, eighth in receiving yards per game (90.3) and 12th in touchdown receptions. He was a first-team all-American Conference selection and a first-team all-America selection by PFSN.

In one game against Rice, he set a conference record with 295 receiving yards on eight catches with two scores. PFF named him their national offensive player of the week following that game as the Mean Green were named the PFF national team of the week twice last season.

Oklahoma State was the perfect place for Young to land. He knows he can produce. The coaching staff knows he can produce and the potential that is still there. His quarterback understands exactly where to get him the football.

While the Cowboys certainly have many options for Mestemaker to exploit offensively, there's none better than Young. He has all the tools necessary to have another big season, this time in the Big 12 Conference.

All those reasons are good enough to buy the hype around Young.