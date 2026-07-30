One Returning Player Ready to Become a Star for Oklahoma State

One page of the Oklahoma State 2026 football media guide says everything about what new head coach Eric Morris did this offseason.

There are 13 returning letterwinners from last year’s team, the last one put together by long-time head coach Mike Gundy. Morris didn’t ask them all to leave. Many of them took advantage of the transfer portal to find a new home.

But Morris did go out of his way to try and keep certain players from the team. That includes Jaleel Johnson, a fifth-year Cowboy who got to speak for the holdovers at Big 12 media days.

Johnson is hoping to be a full-time starter this year. He was on his way a season ago, but an injury limited him to three games. He could be a big part of the Cowboys’ turnaround from 1-11.

But Johnson is not the focus here. There is one returning player that is poised to become a star in 2026, one that teams in the Big 12 won’t be able to ignore.

The Cowboy Set to Become a Star in 2026

Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback LaDainian Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of all the returning Cowboys, the one with the best chance to become a star is cornerback LaDainian Fields. He got a head start on it last year by starting six games and playing in all 12 as a redshirt freshman.

On a bad defense, he stood out. He finished the season the year with 16 tackles, including 14 solo stops and two tackles for loss. He also had two interceptions, which tied him for the team lead. That tells everyone about the ability of last year’s defense to create turnovers.

He also had the team’s only non-offensive touchdown last season, a pick-six he returned 55 yards for a score against Arizona.

The 6-1, 176-pound corner has the potential to be one of the conference’s best cornerbacks in 2026. Having more experience and talent around him should help that process. Texas Tech transfer Mo Horn has a lot of experience in the conference and was a full-time starter for the Red Raiders in 2024. The safeties come in with experience, mostly at North Texas, led by Quinton Hammonds and Evan Jackson.

He should also benefit from a new coaching staff. The corners will be coached by Julian Wilson and Mason Moss. Wilson is an Oklahoma City native who has been coaching corners for six years and worked with them under Morris at UNT.

The stars seem to have aligned for Fields to have a big year for the Del City, Okla., native. He stuck around for a reason — and not just because he’s home. He knows there’s a chance to have a big season.