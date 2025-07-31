Aaron Rodgers Has High Praise for Former Oklahoma State Running Back
As the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare for the 2025-26 season, former Oklahoma State running back Jaylen Warren is looking to make a big impact this year as the potential lead back after playing second fiddle for two seasons.
The Steelers parted ways with former RB1 Najee Harris, which allows the former undrafted Warren to take on a bigger snap count compared to his previous three seasons in the NFL.
In three years, Warren has rushed for 1,674 yards and six touchdowns, proving to be a solid change-of-pace back for Mike Tomlin's offense in Pittsburgh.
Steelers' new quarterback Aaron Rodgers is learning what most fans in Stillwater have already come to know about their former running back Jaylen Warren, and that is, Warren is really good when given the opportunity.
“Just from playing against him, I know that he was a great changeup back. He was great in protection, was great on third downs. But I think he can be a three-down back, and that’s the biggest compliment you can give a running back,” said Rodgers to the media following Wednesday's practice.
With a solid nod from the Steelers' starting quarterback, this should bode well for Warren as he attempts to take over the full-time running back spot during camp. If Rodgers believes he can be a three-down back, then maybe coach Mike Tomlin can see the same.
This would not be the only love that Warren receives, as former Oklahoma State and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant sent out a post on X saying Warren will be the top back this season.
Warren is currently listed as the team's lead back on their 2025-26 unofficial depth chart, with rookie running back Keldon Johnson and fifth-year back Kenneth Gainwell to follow.