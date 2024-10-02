Alan Bowman's Second Season Might Have Been a Mistake for Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Stae’s quarterback returned for a seventh season, but a lack of results has made that decision questionable.
Last season, Alan Bowman transferred to OSU for his sixth and seemingly final season of college football. Despite his years of experience playing for a power conference team, Bowman couldn’t separate himself in fall camp and was thrust into a three-man battle for the starting spot.
After three weeks, Mike Gundy named Bowman the starter ahead of conference play, and OSU stuck with him for the rest of the season. Over those final 11 games, Bowman led OSU to a victory in the last Bedlam, a Big 12 Championship appearance and a 10-win season.
In 2023, Bowman threw for 3,460 yards, the seventh-most in a season in OSU history, trailing only Mason Rudolph, Brandon Weeden and Taylor Cornelius. Although he seemingly got the job because of a lack of other reliable options at quarterback, Bowman quickly established himself as a gunslinger the Cowboys could count on.
After the season, Bowman applied for a seventh season of eligibility and was soon set to return for a second year in Stillwater. While it was not the original plan, no one seemed to have an issue given 2023’s successful campaign.
Through five games in 2024, Bowman has 1,537 yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions. While his touchdown-turnover ratio is better than last season, and he is on pace to surpass his yardage mark, Bowman’s individual stats have not translated to the scoreboard. OSU is only 3-2, and the offense has looked bad in both of the Cowboys’ Big 12 contests.
Bowman’s return gave the Cowboys stability at quarterback to go along with starters returning at almost every position on both sides of the ball. However, his return has handicapped the Cowboys’ long-term future.
Garret Rangel has seen minimal opportunities to prove himself in his third season. Gundy has said Zane Flores’ opportunities to see practice reps are limited because two guys are in front of him.
Bowman’s return gave OSU an opportunity to chase something special. But with a slow start and an uncertain future at quarterback, the Bowman era in Stillwater could be in the final stages.
