Arkansas Transfer WR Dazmin James to Visit Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State could be getting some help in the passing game.
On Thursday, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reported that Arkansas transfer wid receiver Dazmin James will be taking an official visit at OSU on Saturday. James has had limited opportunities with the Razorbacks over his first two seasons and could find a new home in Stillwater.
James played in nine games across his first two seasons, but he did not make a catch until his breakout performance against Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl. He finished with three catches for 137 yards and a touchdown against the Red Raiders and showed flashes of the player he could be in the right situation.
James would be a welcome addition to the Cowboys, given the offseason they have already gone through. Along with firing offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn, that side of the ball has lost loads of production at just about every position.
While the loss of Ollie Gordon is difficult to beat, OSU’s losses at wide receiver will make the passing game look completely different next season. OSU lost its top three receivers last season in De’Zhaun Stribling, Brennan Presley and Rashod Owens.
While Presley and Owens graduated, Stribling opted to finish his career at Ole Miss instead of staying in Stillwater for 2025. Those losses seem nearly impossible to overcome at times, but Talyn Shettron, Da’Wain Lofton and Gavin Freeman are set to return, and Purdue transfer Shamar Rigby could also make an immediate impact.
Of course, if the Cowboys can snag James out of the portal, he could be a breakout star for them in 2025. With new offensive coordinator Doug Meacham and potentially a new quarterback, OSU’s offense could be well on its way to a resurgent season.
