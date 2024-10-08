Ashton Jeanty Chasing Oklahoma State Legendary RB During Elite Season
Many, many years ago, Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Barry Sanders set the all-time record for rushing yards in a season. He tallied 2,628 yards in 1998. To this day, that record stands. In the past 17 years, UCF's Kevin Smith and Wisconsin's Melvin Gordon have come close to hitting that mark, though they couldn't surpass the 2,600-yard mark.
In 2024, college football has a breakout superstar taking over the nation. Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is at a pace similar to that of Sanders in 1988. Through five games, Jeanty has 1,031 yards on 95 carries -- averaging 10.9 yards per carry -- as he's off to an elite start to the season. He's also cashed in on 16 touchdowns.
Through five games in his record-setting season, Sanders had 1,002 yards on 130 carries, scoring 17 touchdowns. Now, the Oklahoma State and college football legend had an elite second half to his season.
Sanders finished the 1988 season with 2,628 yards and 37 touchdowns on 344 rushing attempts. He was the Heisman winner and No. 3 overall pick in the following draft for a reason. For Jeanty to even enter the conversation of the Oklahoma State legend is impressive.
Not only will Jeanty remain in that conversation throughout the season, he's with the likes of Travis Hunter and Jalen Milroe in the Heisman conversation. He's one of the best, if not the very best, players in all of college football this season.
Evidently, Jeanty is bursting onto the scene similar to Ollie Gordon for the Cowboys a season ago. He's taking over the college football world and receiving Heisman buzz. Following Jeanty's season for Boise State and watching whether or not he steals Sanders' record will certainly be intruiging.
