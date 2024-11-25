Is Barry Sanders' Single-Season Rushing Record in Jeopardy?
Barry Sanders set a seemingly unbreakable record in 1988, but that could be tested over the next few weeks.
Oklahoma State’s lone Heisman and best player in program history had maybe the best individual season in college football history in 1988. In Sanders’ Heisman campaign, he had 344 carries for 2,628 yards and 37 touchdowns.
His total yards and touchdowns that season still stand as the most in a single season in FBS history. Every few years, another incredible running back comes along with an outside shot at breaking those marks. Only this time, there is a real possibility.
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty has captivated the college football world throughout his 2024 campaign. Through 11 games, Jeanty has rushed 275 times for 2,062 yards and 27 touchdowns.
At 187.5 rushing yards per game, Jeanty would need to hit just over his average throughout three games to hit Sanders’ mark. That is what puts Jeanty’s potential record-breaking season within reach.
Boise State has one more regular season game against Oregon State. The Broncos will then play in the Mountain West Championship, and if they win, will almost certainly make the College Football Playoff. With the new 12-team playoff format, Boise State could have up to six more games this season.
However, that is also where a potential record-breaking season from Jeanty could be disputed. Bowl games didn’t count toward total stats yet when Sanders set the record in 1988. If Sanders’ impressive Holiday Bowl performance counted toward his total stats, he would have had 2,850 yards and 42 touchdowns.
While those records would still be breakable given Jeanty’s upcoming schedule possibilities, if Sanders’ restrictions applied to Jeanty, the record would not be within reach. Considering that only regular season games count toward Sanders’ mark, Jeanty would need 566 yards in one game to match the 1988 Heisman winner.
Jeanty has had one of the best seasons for a running back in recent memory and could hold the single-season rushing record by the time 2024 is over. Still, considering the circumstances, no one may ever have a season as impressive as Sanders did in 1988.
