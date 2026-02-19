Fab’s Five Way-Too-Early Fantasy Football Running Back Breakouts For 2026

The 2025 fantasy football season wasn’t plentiful when it came to true breakout running backs. While it wasn’t completely devoid (Chase Brown busted out for an RB7 finish), most players in the top 10 were familiar names. We did see Javonte Williams emerge, too (RB12), but most of the other backs in the top 20 were unreliable for part of the season or failed to reach their full fantasy potential.

That’s the reason my five favorite way-too-early fantasy running back breakouts are all names you’re familiar with based on the 2025 campaign. In fact, all but one of them were rookies a season ago.

While this group all showed flashes of fantasy stardom at different times, none reached the level of a reliable starter for most of the year. But based on head coaching and offensive coordinator changes, projected offseason moves and more, I think that could change as we head into a new season.

2026 Fantasy Football Running Back Breakouts

Ashton Jeanty, Raiders: Jeanty finished the season as the RB11, but he was anything but a reliable fantasy asset. In fact, 45% of his points came in four games, and Jeanty failed to score double digits in seven of his 17 games (41%). The good news is that Las Vegas hired the offensive-minded Klint Kubiak as its new head coach, and he’s had success with runners during his time as an NFL coordinator. That’s why I like Jeanty to make good on his 2025 hype next season.

Omarion Hampton, Chargers: Much like Jeanty, Hampton was very unreliable in his first NFL campaign. He played just nine games due to injuries, and he failed to score more than 8.1 PPR points three times. Hampton did show flashes of the skills that made him a first-rounder in the 2025 NFL draft, however, scoring 20 or more points three times. And with Mike McDaniel now calling the offensive shots, I’d expect Hampton to take a step forward in his development into a potential fantasy superstar.

RJ Harvey, Broncos: Harvey helped a lot of managers win a championship during this rookie season, scoring 18-plus points in four of the final five games of the fantasy season. He was an afterthought earlier in the year, though, scoring single digits in six of his first seven games while playing behind J.K. Dobbins. In fact, it wasn’t until Dobbins went down that Harvey emerged. While the Broncos could (and likely will) add another back, Harvey should be a popular breakout runner in most 2026 drafts.

Quinshon Judkins, Browns: Judkins showcased his skills as a starting running back in the NFL, scoring 15-plus fantasy points five times as a rookie. Assuming he has no setbacks in his return from a dislocated right ankle and fractured right fibula, Judkins should be good to go in time for training camp. He should also benefit from the offensive system of new head coach Todd Monken, who has had statistical success with running backs like Derrick Henry and Nick Chubb in the past.

Tyler Allgeier, Falcons: Allgeier will be one of the most attractive free-agent running backs this offseason. A former 1,000-yard rusher whose fantasy value was squashed in Atlanta when the team drafted Bijan Robinson, Allgeier could emerge if he lands with a team that allows him a chance to start. The 2026 rookie class of backs isn’t impressive either, so look for him to have plenty of suitors.

More NFL From Sports Illustrated