Baylor Injury Could Play Significant Role in Oklahoma State's Big 12 Opener
Oklahoma State’s 2025 season is just around the corner, and some recent news could help shape its first month.
The Cowboys are desperate to bounce back from their 3-9 campaign last season. Throughout the year, the Cowboys struggled to find any consistency on either side of the ball.
While some stars such as Ollie Gordon or Brennan Presley were able to make some big plays happen on offense occasionally, the Cowboys had none of that luck on the other side, with stars Collin Oliver and Nick Martin missing most of the season, headlining the injuries of a depleted defense.
That led to some big performances from some of OSU’s opponents last season, shaping its Big 12 slate, which featured an 0-9 mark for the Pokes.
Baylor’s unfortunate news
One of the many players who had a big day against the Cowboys was Baylor running back Dawson Pendergrass. In Waco, Pendergrass had only six carries but went for 142 yards and scored a dagger 55-yard touchdown on the ground with three minutes left to put Baylor up 10.
With the Bears set to visit Stillwater in OSU’s Big 12 opener in late September, Pendergrass was set to have another crack at the Cowboy defense. However, Pendergrass won’t be around for that matchup, as he suffered a preseason foot injury that will require surgery and force him to miss most of the season, according to Baylor coach Dave Aranda’s recent comments.
Still, Baylor will have 2024 leading rusher Bryson Washington back this season to try and lead the Bears’ rushing attack. However, with Pendergrass sidelined, Washington’s load will be even larger in 2025.
Cowboys need to start strong
While it’s unfortunate that Baylor will be without the running back who dominated against the Cowboys last season, OSU won’t have much sympathy for the Bears. Considering the Cowboys had a slew of injuries last season, particularly impacting their defense, they know that injuries are a part of the game and sometimes luck is needed.
If Pendergrass’ absence can throw a wrench in Baylor’s attack, it could help the Cowboys make a statement to begin conference play in 2025. After failing to beat a Big 12 opponent last season, OSU needs to get as many wins as possible to get back into a bowl game.
With the Bears coming to Stillwater to begin the conference slate, OSU must capitalize on its opportunity to start 1-0 in Big 12 play against a dark horse contender.