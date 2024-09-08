Best Performances in Oklahoma State's Win vs. Arkansas
It wasn't quite an easy Week 2 for Oklahoma State, but the Cowboys advanced to 2-0 in a 39-31 win over Arkansas. The two overtime contest left fans on their heels, but Ollie Gordon heroics propeled Oklahoma State to a win in the Big 12/SEC contest.
For a veteran squad, the Cowboys had struggled on both sides of the ball. Still, win and advance -- now Oklahoma State can gear up for Tulsa to try and remain perfect through non-conference play. Now ranked No. 13 in the nation, Oklahoma State's resume should get a boost.
Here's how Pro Football Focus graded the best Cowboys from Saturday's victory:
Offense:
Alan Bowman, 73.3 offensive grade: Somehow, someway, Bowman was the highest-graded Cowboy on the offensive side of the ball. He completed 27 of his 48 passes for one touchdown while throwing one interception. He added seven yards in five rushes. Bowman's performance was far from eye-popping.
Brennan Presley, 70.5 offensive grade: The star Oklahoma State wide receiver hauled in nine passes for 91 yards and one touchdown, adding a rushing touchdown. His two scores helped propel the comeback, setting the Cowboys up for the two-overtime victory.
Defense:
Collin Oliver, 82.6 defensive grade: Oliver was Oklahoma State's best defender, though he also went down with a season-ending injury. It was a tough blow for the Cowboys, and now the defensive playmaker will miss the season, leaving Oklahoma State with a void to fill. He played just 24 snaps in the game, though he was efficient in doing so.
Lyrik Rawls, 79.6 defensive grade: Playing just 23 snaps, the safety was sound on Saturday with two tackles and two passes defended -- being targeted just twice. He moved all over the field, too, lining up in the box, secondary and slot on different occasions.
