Big 12 Football Media Days Moving Back to Texas in 2025
Big 12 media days will be back in familiar territory for 2025.
On Wednesday, the conference announced that football media days for the upcoming season will take place at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on July 8-9. This move comes just a year after the conference held its media days in Vegas following a lengthy stretch of holding the event at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
"Texas is the backyard of the Big 12 Conference, and we are looking forward to having our Football Media Days here again," said Big 12 Chief Football & Competition Officer Scott Draper. "We are grateful for the partnership and continued support from the Dallas Cowboys, and we're thrilled to host our Media Days at a world-class facility like The Star."
The Star is the headquarters and practice facility of the Dallas Cowboys and hosted Big 12 media days in 2017 and 2018. While the Big 12 has expanded in recent years all across the country, there is still no mistaking where the conference’s home is.
The Big 12’s media days locations have changed in recent years, with Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium hosting the event last year. While basketball media days seem like a safe bet to be in Kansas City for the foreseeable future, football could be on the move.
Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark hasn’t been shy about his interest in expanding the Big 12 on virtually every front. Of course, that includes expanding to and attracting different markets. With the Big 12 growing out West with Pac-12 additions and BYU over the past couple of years, Vegas has been a desirable location for the conference. With the death of the Pac-12 and Allegiant Stadium’s vacancy for a major conference championship game, it doesn’t seem far-fetched that the conference could even change its championship location from Arlington.
As for now, AT&T Stadium feels like a safe bet to be the home of the Big 12 and for Texas to be the home of many events for the conference in the coming years.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.