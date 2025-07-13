Big 12 Media Days Give Glimpse Into Oklahoma State's 2025 Season
Oklahoma State’s season is only a few weeks away, and the anticipation is building.
Over the past several months, OSU has undergone a transformation. With massive overhauls to the coaching staff and the roster, OSU will look nearly unrecognizable from a season ago.
While some key contributors will still be back and playing for head coach Mike Gundy, the most consistent theme of the OSU offseason has been change. Gundy gave a bit of a glimpse into the changes and what to expect from the team next season while at Big 12 Media Days last week.
The Cowboys aren’t anticipated to be in the conference title race or be nationally relevant next season, but internal expectations are to at least make a bowl game. Still, that could be a difficult task.
Gundy spoke about how the abundance of new faces on the coaching staff and roster could be a problem as the team looks ahead to practice. Although he knows that the Cowboys are in a better spot with many changes, those changes still come with a price and an adjustment period.
No one will blame the Cowboys for having a slow start, and with such a slim chance of winning at Oregon anyway, a 2-1 nonconference schedule wouldn’t really be disappointing for the Pokes, compared to past seasons.
Still, for the Cowboys to make their mark on the Big 12 next season, they will need to get their feet under them quickly. With a few conference games against the projected top teams, the Cowboys might need to play some of their best football early to avoid digging a deep hole.
Last season, OSU was unable to win a conference game, and for Gundy to ensure his job is safe, that simply can’t happen again. At the very least, it appears that all sides are in agreement that next season will be a rebuilding year in Stillwater, and allowing the team to perform without much pressure will be key.
Sure, it would be ideal for the Cowboys to shock the country and suddenly make a run to the Big 12 Championship again, but re-establishing the Cowboy Culture is just as important as anything else in 2025.