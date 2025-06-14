Big 12 Schedules Could Give Oklahoma State Advantage in New Era
Winning in the Big 12 never comes easy, but it might be somewhat easier for Oklahoma State in this new era.
Next season, the Cowboys are set for the 21st season of the Mike Gundy era, which has seen the most successful two-decade stretch in program history. However, the 2024 campaign was the worst in recent memory, with OSU going 3-9 and winning no conference games.
Despite those struggles, there is still plenty of optimism surrounding the program. While OSU could easily bounce back next season, it is still adjusting to this new era of the Big 12.
With 16 teams in the conference, the Cowboys are still facing new opponents and playing in new stadiums. Once the Cowboys get accustomed to their new conference foes, they might be able to take advantage of this new Big 12 in a big way.
Of course, the Cowboys didn’t quite begin dominating this new Big 12 last season like some anticipated OSU would in the absence of Oklahoma and Texas. Still, OSU could be able to find a groove and establish itself as one of the premier programs in the conference again as early as next season.
Once the Cowboys are able to get back into the top tier of the Big 12 with consistency, the league having 16 teams will suddenly have a much more defined benefit for the Cowboys. Just a few years ago, OSU was in a 10-team league where every team faced every team, giving OSU the same nine opponents each season.
Now, in the 16-team era, the Cowboys will get a different set of opponents each season, still playing the members of the old Big 12 with slightly more consistency. In that mix, OSU could be able to get some favorable schedules along the way.
While OSU had to face the two preseason favorites to begin the conference slate last season, imagine a year where those preseason favorites aren’t on the slate at all. Add in the potential for OSU to field a playoff-contending team in the near future, and the Cowboys’ hopes of winning the Big 12 could skyrocket depending on their schedule.