Big 12 Set to Steal Spotlight with Premier Week 0 Matchup
The college football season kicks off this weekend with some significant Big 12 implications.
For most of the FBS, the start of the season is still a week away, but Week 0 features a few games on Saturday, and those could be just as important as any Week 1 contest. While the Week 0 window typically doesn’t feature many games that will have a significant impact on the rest of the year, the Big 12 title could hinge entirely on what happens before most teams even get to game week.
Of course, the biggest matchup in college football this upcoming weekend will take place in Ireland, with Kansas State and Iowa State set for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff in Dublin. As a couple of the top contenders to make and win the Big 12 title game this fall, it’s hard to overstate the potential importance of this battle between the Wildcats and Cyclones.
While that top 25 matchup will dominate the headlines, and rightfully so, Kansas will be the third and final Big 12 team in action in college football’s opening weekend, hosting Fresno State for an evening matchup in Lawrence. While Kansas is the favorite, the Bulldogs might be able to put a scare or even pull an upset against Jayden Daniels’ Big 12 dark horse.
Big 12 is ready for action
Although there is no guarantee that Kansas State or Iowa State will make the Big 12 title game, there is at least a decent shot that the winner could use Week 0’s momentum to propel it through the rest of the season. With Kansas also getting a shot to get a win early, it might get a solid boost as it looks to turn things around after last year’s disappointment.
As for how Week 0 could impact Oklahoma State, the Cowboys are set to face Kansas State and Iowa State in two of the final three weeks of the season, marking OSU’s final home games. Add in a November road trip to face the Jayhawks, and every Big 12 contest this weekend could have some impact on OSU’s season, particularly its final month.
While OSU isn’t expected to be in the Big 12 title race, it could potentially deliver a final blow to either the Wildcats or Cyclones, regardless of Saturday’s outcome.
With the Big 12 looking to get more than just one team in the College Football Playoff in 2025, this weekend’s spotlight could play a factor in the conference’s postseason fate.