Big Game Against Tulsa Could Boost Ollie Gordon's Heisman Hopes
Oklahoma State entered 2024 hoping to kick off a Heisman campaign, but not everything has gone as planned.
Last season, Ollie Gordon led the nation in rushing with 1,732 yards and scored 21 rushing touchdowns. Those stats won him the Doak Walker Award, Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and helped him finish as the top running back in Heisman voting.
With so much momentum from his sophomore season, Gordon has an opportunity to shine in his third year in Stillwater. While there have only been two games this season, Gordon’s Heisman hopes are already dwindling.
Gordon currently sits outside the top 20 in Heisman odds, even trailing Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. Although OSU’s star had plenty of hype entering the season, he has had a rocky start.
In Week 1 against South Dakota State, Gordon had a solid start to his season. Although the Jackrabbits stopped him from getting many explosive plays, he still finished with 28 carries for 126 yards and three touchdowns.
However, the stout Arkansas defensive front made his life miserable for much of the Cowboys’ second game. With only 49 yards on 17 carries, Gordon had one of his worst outputs since earning the starting role last season. Still, his touchdown run and two-point conversion catch in the second overtime helped seal a win.
Going into the third game against Tulsa, Gordon is in need of a big outing. The Golden Hurricane’s rush defense has been consistent in its first two games, allowing roughly 3.3 yards per carry.
With a far more physical and better offensive line than Tulsa has faced this season, OSU could open holes for Gordon and potentially get him into space, where he has excelled throughout his career. While a big game against Tulsa might not thrust Gordon to the top of the Heisman race, it could be the boost he needs as Big 12 play looms.
