Biggest Winners and Losers from Oklahoma State's Week 10 Win over Kansas State: Justin Bowick’s Big Leap

The Oklahoma State Cowboys put a hurting on the Kansas State Wildcats. In fact, it was a record-breaker.

The Cowboys (6-3, 4-2 in Big 12) beat the Wildcats (4-5, 1-4), 66-28. It was the most points OSU has scored in a game in Manhattan, and it broke that record with 49 points in the first half of the game. Aside from all the scoring records the Cowboys set, two offensive players stood out.

Quarterback Drew Mestemaker became the first player in Big 12 history to throw for four touchdown passes, score a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in the same game. He’s just the second player in the FBS to do it in the last 30 years. Running back Caleb Hawkins scored three rushing touchdowns, caught another touchdown and passed 1,000 rushing yards for the season.

Who else won? And did anyone for OSU lose? Here is a look at the biggest winners and the biggest losers for Oklahoma State after Saturday’s game.

Winners

WR Justin Bowick

As much as we've talked about how NFL scouts have been focused on quarterback Drew Mestemaker, we haven't really talked much about the catch that Justin Bowick made in the first quarter of Saturday's game.

That's exactly the kind of high point, go get the football, cornerback directly in your face kind of catch that NFL scouts in love. Let's look at that again, shall we?

6️⃣ ON THE BOARD



Drew Mestemaker pass to Justin Bowick for a 32-yd TD



📺 TNT/HBOMAX pic.twitter.com/DHAwNaWtct — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) November 7, 2026

Bowick has had an impressive season on every level. He's posted career highs across the board and last week ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. indicated that he felt Bowick could be a third-round pick — right now. He has at least four more games to improve on that before the end of the season.

LB Isaiah Chisom

No defensive player came out of that game having proven more than Chisom, the linebacker who is listed as a starter on the depth chart but only started his first game of 2026 on Saturday in place of the injured Tate Romney.

Chisom had 11 tackles, including nine solo shots, and a tackle for loss as he helped the Cowboys win their sixth game in the season. The Cowboys pulled Chisholm out of the transfer portal after making nearly 90 tackles at UCLA last year.

The benefit of grabbing him after his third season, combined with the new age-based eligibility rule, is that Chisom has one more year ahead and tracks to be a starter next season when Romney and Ethan Wesloski run out of eligibility.

OSU’s Freshmen and Sophomores

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Oklahoma State has an experienced team, whether it be holdovers or through the transfer portal. Head coach Eric Morris has said that’s by design. The Cowboys wanted an experienced team to try and flip the team’s fortunes now while the younger players get time to develop. Just last week, he told reporters that the young players that don’t play much are involved in scrimmages every Thursday.

Well, with bowl eligibility comes something that the freshmen and the sophomores will surely benefit from — 15 more practices to prepare for that bowl game. Most coaches and programs use most of those practices to help develop younger players for next season while the vets rest. Expect Morris and his staff to do the same as they start working ahead for 2027 and replacing some of the experienced talent that will certainly leave after this season.

CB LaDainian Fields

Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback LaDainian Fields. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Go ahead and give the redshirt sophomore his All-Big 12 first team selection now. He deserves it. He’s not just the hottest cornerback in the Big 12. He may be the hottest cornerback in college football.

He picked off two passes against Kansas State, which was his second game with two interceptions in his last three games. He now has seven interceptions this season and six in his last four games. Something has clicked. He’s where he needs to be most of the time to create turnovers.

Morris saw this in fall camp. He believed Fields had the talent to be this kind of player. He just needed to make more plays on the football. Well, there you go.

Losers

CB Christian Bodnar

Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Christian Bodnar. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The nickel back was one of the few defenders on Saturday that had a rough game. His Pro Football Focus (subscription required) game grades were all yellow or red, which isn’t great. His overall score was 36.7, the worst on the team, even for those players that only played a handful of plays. He ended up playing 31 snaps at slot corner.

So who took the rest of the snaps, per PFF? Vincent Holmes took the other 34. His scores were considerably better with an overall grade of 67.6. The Cowboys were a better defense with Holmes on the floor, which is reflect in the number of snaps he played. The only question moving forward is whether the Cowboys flip Holmes into the starting lineup for Bodnar? Remember — OSU grades players much differently than PFF.

TE Morgan McPhaul

OSU tight end Morgan McPhaul. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It’s a bit odd to put McPhaul here, considering that he caught a touchdown pass in the first quarter on a nifty play-action bootleg that put quarterback Drew Mestemaker in space to throw it to McPhaul, who ran a quality route. But that was one of only two plays he was part of on offense. Oscar Hammond not only started but continued to take up most of the snaps, as he finished with 51 for the game.

With Carson Kolb out for likely another week, Morris has a preference and it’s Hammond. He said last week that Hammond is his most capable pass-catching tight end. McPhaul is valuable as a blocker and on designed plays like the one he scored on Saturday. But, Morris likes what Hammond brings to the table right now and it’s taking snaps from McPhaul.