Braeden Presley Set to Continue Family's Oklahoma State Legacy
Oklahoma State got some exciting recruiting news on Thursday, and it could turn into something special.
With the 4th of July in full swing, fireworks will soon fill the nighttime skies in Oklahoma. However, the fireworks began a day early in Stillwater, with Bixby’s Braeden Presley announcing his commitment to the Pokes.
Presley, a three-star athlete, will join the Cowboys in 2026 and could be a versatile player for the Cowboys. Playing both sides of the ball at Bixby, Presley projects to play in the secondary at the college level.
Of course, Presley’s commitment meant more than most. Sure, he’s a two-way player who has shown some real potential while at Bixby, but he’s also the brother of two former Cowboys, which is sure to dominate headlines from now through the end of his career in Stillwater.
Over the course of the past five seasons, Brennan Presley has been a staple of Cowboy football. Last season, he became the first player in OSU history to have at least 1,000 all-purpose yards in four seasons and joined the shortlist of Cowboys to have 5,000 career all-purpose yards.
Considering that Brennan Presley was such a staple of OSU football, his imprint as a wide receiver and special teamer will be nearly impossible for the Cowboys to replace next season. However, they will at least have another Presley joining the squad in a year.
While Brennan Presley made his mark as a superstar in Stillwater, the Cowboys also had another Presley play alongside him when Braylin Presley was on the squad in 2022.
Although it seemed like a perfect receiver pairing to have Braylin Presley play alongside his brother, the fit at OSU ultimately didn’t work out, leading to him transferring to Tulsa after one season, which at least gave way to a Presley battle in 2024.
OSU has plenty of things to work out next season and has to figure out its place in the Big 12 and college football in this ever-changing landscape. But at least the Cowboys know that they’ll have a familiar name in the building waiting for them when 2026 rolls around.