Breaking Down Iowa State Cyclones’ Strengths, Weaknesses, & 1 Thing That Could Beat Oklahoma State

For two teams like the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Iowa State Cyclones, assessing where they are going into 2026 is a thankless task.

There is so much new at most programs. The Cowboys enter the season with 87 new players, most of which came from the transfer portal. The Cyclones lured in more than 50 players from the transfer portal after more than 20 players followed Matt Campbell to Penn State.

OSU head coach Eric Morris is going to call the plays on the offensive side and trust his young defensive coordinator, Skyler Cassity, to handle the defense. ISU head coach Jimmy Rogers has own new set of coordinators — Tyler Roehl on the offensive side and Jesse Bobbit on the defensive side. Roehl has ISU ties. Bobbit was with Rogers at WSU.

When the Cowboys get their crack at Iowa State, these are the Cyclones’ strengths, weaknesses and the one thing that could beat the Cowboys.

Strengths

Quarterback

Iowa State quarterback Jaylen Raynor. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jaylen Raynor has been a rock-solid quarterback at the Group of Six level for the past three years. At Arkansas State, he was the 2023 Sun Belt freshman of the year and finished his time there with 8,694 yards passing with 52 touchdowns and 28 interceptions. His completion percentage went up every year, from 58.2% his freshman year to 66.5% his junior year. He also rushed for 1,183 yards and 15 scores.

The Cyclones are going to implement an attack that uses downhill rushing and play-action passing. That should give Raynor plenty of opportunities to settle in before Big 12 play. He has the chance to be one of the under-the-radar quarterbacks in the Big 12.

The Secondary

This group appears to be one that has a blend of returning talent and transfer players that could mix well on the back line of the defense. Returning are cornerback David Coffey and safety Drew Surges. Neither was a starter last year, but both played and contributed. Coffey had 11 tackles and broke up two passes. Surges had 26 tackles with an interception and two pass-breakups.

The transfers include cornerback Keyon Washington and safety Duhron Goodman. Washington was at Bowling Green last season, and he had 37 tackles, two for loss, a sack and three pass breakups. Goodman played with Washington State last year and had nine tackles.

There is immense opportunity for this group to have a good season.

Weaknesses

Offensive Line

Iowa State football coach Jimmy Rogers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It’s a brand-new set of guys up front, thanks to the coaching change and the transfer portal. Jake Taylor, an Oklahoma transfer, is the lineman that the Cyclones are counting on to be the leader. But he started four games in four seasons, and he’ll have to work to hang onto the job. Many of the other transfer portal pulls are FCS starers from successful programs like Montana’s Coin Amick and Tarleton State Braden Smith, the latter of which was an all-American.

Can it work? Maybe. But if it doesn’t one has to question whether Rogers and his staff have assembled the depth needed to compensate if the projected starters don’t work out.

The One Thing That Could Beat Oklahoma State

An Explosive Game from Cameron Pettaway

Bowling Green Falcons running back Cameron Pettaway. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of Iowa State’s biggest transfer portal pulls was the Bowling Green running back and return man was named both all-MAC and freshman all-American last season. Between rushing, receiving and returns he finished with 900 yards. He also scored touchdowns receiving and on special teams.

The 5-10, 190-pound back is one of the most versatile players on the team and could be one of the rising stars in the Big 12. A downhill running attack coupled with swing passes and a vertical passing game that can stretch the field should give Pettaway ample opportunities to make OSU’s life difficult on Halloween.